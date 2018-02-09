Can someone tell me what it is he is actually coaching. I ask because since he retired from playing our half comboâ€™s have been shocking. Itâ€™s either he is showing them and they canâ€™t get it or, weâ€™ll ive no idea so as anyone else got a clue.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Carbon Glacier, CW8, Google [Bot], grifter, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, lister, morrisseyisawire, sally cinnamon, sirlesboyd and 221 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,685,936
|1,558
|76,585
|4,559
|SET