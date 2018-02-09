http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/h ... gton/49389
Good first try (which Ratch made with his kick so fair play to him)
Russell fails to complete a tackle, lets the player run away and then Ratch makes a mess of clearing the ensuing kick. Matty Russell in the frame again and he does what he does best - turning round like an oil tanker and getting confused with a bouncing ball and somehow not managing to fall on it.
2 tries down to Russell mistakes. He has got to be dropped.
