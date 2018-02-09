WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - next 5 games

next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by sir adrian morley on Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:47 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
widnes away
wigan home
hull away
sts home
cats away

what do we all reckon..i,ll go for 2 wins widnes and wigan
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:53 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:53 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1308
1 win
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:54 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:54 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9297
sir adrian morley wrote:
widnes away
wigan home
hull away
sts home
cats away

what do we all reckon..i,ll go for 2 wins widnes and wigan


On last week's performance we'd win them all, on last night's we'll loose them all.
once a wire always a wire
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:36 pm
Posted by AS108 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:36 pm
AS108 Stevo's Armpit
rubber duckie wrote:
On last week's performance we'd win them all, on last night's we'll loose them all.


You joking? Warrington were very poor against Leeds who weren’t great themselves. You look no better than last year even if it’s only two games in.
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:48 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:48 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
AS108 wrote:
You joking? Warrington were very poor against Leeds who weren’t great themselves. You look no better than last year even if it’s only two games in.

No I'm not Jo King.
I'd seen enough with a structured defence in the 1st 40 vs Leeds and in attack crossing the line 5 times and almost doing enough to win the game in the 2nd 40, to galvanise my post of thought.

Leeds are peaked ahead of their wwc already. Wire have plenty scope for improvement.
once a wire always a wire
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 7:40 pm
Posted by runningman29 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 7:40 pm
runningman29 User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
On last week's performance we'd win them all, on last night's we'll loose them all.
Hull KR ran Leeds away close so I wouldn’t read our defeat at home to them as all that but on the topic i’ll go for 1 scrappy win either against Widnes or Cats.Forget the rest.
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:22 pm
Posted by Mr Snoodle on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:22 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
5 wins, 3 through Ratchford hat tricks, 2 through Russell hat tricks.

"Nurse, more of those special tablets please!"
Don't die with the music in you
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:26 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:26 pm
karetaker User avatar
Mr Snoodle wrote:
5 wins, 3 through Ratchford hat tricks, 2 through Russell hat tricks.

"Nurse, more of those special tablets please!"


I think just leave the bottle would be better order lol.
Re: next 5 games
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:44 pm
Posted by CW8 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:44 pm
On our day we can beat them all, but we don't have many days. I think 2 wins and a couple of heavy defeats. No leaders, no performance. We could easily lose them all playing like last night.

