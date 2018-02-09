....it is not.
This current team has one element missing above the fact that the team just doesn't gel what so ever....A leader.
There is no one in this current squad who's born to be a leader
Hills been chosen purely on his GB status and current international performances
He is not a leader he's a grafter
There's no one to steady this ship , it's completely rudderless
I don't live in the past but between 2009-2014 wire had an abundance of leaders that could step up when needed
We knew if we dropped 12 or even more points behind we were always confident we could step up to the plate due to leadership and belief none of which we have had last year and believe me this will happen again this year.
The signings look good on paper but that's it
BBM.Roberts, Akoula,M Brown all injured or fatigued pre season.
It's not too soon to judge as the bells rang last year early on and do you here them again? I do.
My guess is we got price on the cheap,a big mistake .
No true winning pedigree and with the money more than likely available we could have done better .look at our home grown coaches everyone has a price.
I think the board bought into Prices thinking and I've seen absolutely nothing new from last season.
I myself say Mr Smith you are exonerated from some of the choices you made,but were his decisions worse than what we're seeing now?
We will struggle this season but I'm praying not another bottom 4 please Wire ,the fans don't deserve it.
I
This current team has one element missing above the fact that the team just doesn't gel what so ever....A leader.
There is no one in this current squad who's born to be a leader
Hills been chosen purely on his GB status and current international performances
He is not a leader he's a grafter
There's no one to steady this ship , it's completely rudderless
I don't live in the past but between 2009-2014 wire had an abundance of leaders that could step up when needed
We knew if we dropped 12 or even more points behind we were always confident we could step up to the plate due to leadership and belief none of which we have had last year and believe me this will happen again this year.
The signings look good on paper but that's it
BBM.Roberts, Akoula,M Brown all injured or fatigued pre season.
It's not too soon to judge as the bells rang last year early on and do you here them again? I do.
My guess is we got price on the cheap,a big mistake .
No true winning pedigree and with the money more than likely available we could have done better .look at our home grown coaches everyone has a price.
I think the board bought into Prices thinking and I've seen absolutely nothing new from last season.
I myself say Mr Smith you are exonerated from some of the choices you made,but were his decisions worse than what we're seeing now?
We will struggle this season but I'm praying not another bottom 4 please Wire ,the fans don't deserve it.
I