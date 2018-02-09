WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Transitional period

Warrington Wolves Transitional period

Transitional period
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by silvertail-wolf on Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:45 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 191
....it is not.
This current team has one element missing above the fact that the team just doesn't gel what so ever....A leader.
There is no one in this current squad who's born to be a leader
Hills been chosen purely on his GB status and current international performances
He is not a leader he's a grafter
There's no one to steady this ship , it's completely rudderless
I don't live in the past but between 2009-2014 wire had an abundance of leaders that could step up when needed
We knew if we dropped 12 or even more points behind we were always confident we could step up to the plate due to leadership and belief none of which we have had last year and believe me this will happen again this year.
The signings look good on paper but that's it
BBM.Roberts, Akoula,M Brown all injured or fatigued pre season.
It's not too soon to judge as the bells rang last year early on and do you here them again? I do.
My guess is we got price on the cheap,a big mistake .
No true winning pedigree and with the money more than likely available we could have done better .look at our home grown coaches everyone has a price.
I think the board bought into Prices thinking and I've seen absolutely nothing new from last season.
I myself say Mr Smith you are exonerated from some of the choices you made,but were his decisions worse than what we're seeing now?
We will struggle this season but I'm praying not another bottom 4 please Wire ,the fans don't deserve it.


I
Re: Transitional period
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:58 pm
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:58 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1479
Well said, totally agree.

TS earned (oh yes he did) the right to time to try and turn things round last season, by virtue of having the pedigree and achievements of a top coach.

Price does not. He seems like a nice bloke and I really want him to succeed, but the management will have to act quickly if we don't see an improvement very soon or we'll be in a situation that will make last year look like a holiday camp.
Re: Transitional period
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:15 pm
Posted by ninearches on Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:15 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3455
Location: newton-le-willows
Smith stuck around too long & damaged his reputation. We have been left with a very shoddy set up that will take some sorting out. He should have taken a leaf out of Fergie's book & gone 2 or 3 of years ago when he started falling out with the experienced players.
Re: Transitional period
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:36 pm
Posted by Barbed Wire on Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:36 pm
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 859
I have an opinion (and I might be wrong) but the downfall coincided with the loss of Andy Gatcliffe.

With him we had a successful business, a desirable and stable environment and seemed to be setting up for the long haul. Emirates were on board, and if rumours are believed wanted to buy the naming rights to the stadium, which would have created more income and a little prestige. Facilities wise, training ground was being improved.

Since then we’ve had 2 CEO’s, board changes (additions and leavers) a change in coach and coaching set up, change in main sponsor and nothing to show for it. Still posted a loss (from memory) after making 2 major finals in 2016.

Poor leadership has been discussed on other topics but that starts at the top. The board should have made a decision sooner on Smith to back or sack, instead we left it to the last minute, which restricts the time a new coach has to get his people and players in place to start the year right. We look under prepared, and that could be why. Saints on the other hand bit the bullet early, had a rocky few weeks when Holbrook first came over and started to click at the back end of last year, and ready to go this year.
Re: Transitional period
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 7:19 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 7:19 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9399
Barbed Wire wrote:
I have an opinion (and I might be wrong) but the downfall coincided with the loss of Andy Gatcliffe.

With him we had a successful business, a desirable and stable environment and seemed to be setting up for the long haul. Emirates were on board, and if rumours are believed wanted to buy the naming rights to the stadium, which would have created more income and a little prestige. Facilities wise, training ground was being improved.

Since then we’ve had 2 CEO’s, board changes (additions and leavers) a change in coach and coaching set up, change in main sponsor and nothing to show for it. Still posted a loss (from memory) after making 2 major finals in 2016.

Poor leadership has been discussed on other topics but that starts at the top. The board should have made a decision sooner on Smith to back or sack, instead we left it to the last minute, which restricts the time a new coach has to get his people and players in place to start the year right. We look under prepared, and that could be why. Saints on the other hand bit the bullet early, had a rocky few weeks when Holbrook first came over and started to click at the back end of last year, and ready to go this year.


Other timing coincidences

1. Appointment of Lee Briers into "Assistant Coach"
2. Appointment of Jon Clarke to "Head of Performance"
3. Steady decline of player quality since Gatcliffe left.
