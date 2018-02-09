WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Mayor of Wakefield

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity The Mayor of Wakefield

Post a reply
The Mayor of Wakefield
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:41 pm
Posted by FIL on Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:41 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 20th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1739
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Tom Johnstone apparently.....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Johnstone

:lol:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: The Mayor of Wakefield
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:44 pm
Posted by Cats13 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:44 pm
Cats13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 27th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 640
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 238
I’ve seen him get that nickname before, I think Kirmond/Sio called him it when doing the “off the cuff” commentary on YouTube for the wakey Salford game the other season (the Johnstone hat trick with the great double step try). Maybe it’s stuck!
Re: The Mayor of Wakefield
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:56 pm
Posted by vastman on Fri Feb 09, 2018 6:56 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 1st / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27089
Location: Poodle Power!
More to it than that - believe there was a mayor of Wakefield in the 50s called tom Johnstone :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Adam_Harrison9, B V Bob, Big lads mate, bren2k, caslad75, Cats13, Five and last, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Khlav Kalash, lifelongfan, Little Leons Dad, Mr Bliss, normycat, ponterover, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, The Dreadnought, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 314 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,685,9361,55876,5854,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
14-12
SALFORD
TOMORROW 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
Sun 11th Feb 15:30
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM