In The Dugout 9th Feb 2018
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:24 pm
Posted by Double Movement on Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:24 pm
Free-scoring winger
Here's this week's In The Dugout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2p9xiSdkDI
Re: In The Dugout 9th Feb 2018
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 7:04 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Fri Feb 09, 2018 7:04 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
Sound is only coming from the left channel.
I thought I would mention it.
Not my device or headphones by the way.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

