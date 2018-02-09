Once again this year the HGSA will be providing support and assistance to the Academy by way of manning the gates/promoting the games/selling raffle tickets etc....your support is really needed as without the money we raise the cost of staging the games is extra for the club, we raised over £3000 last season in gate takings alone, that's money the club can now put back into our junior development.
We have some exceptional talent in our Academy and these guys would love to see the fans supporting them as well as the 1st team, home games are played at the excellent Lockwood Park (home of Huddersfield Rufc).
Admission prices are:
Adult season card holders £3(please show at the gate)
Non-season card holders £3.50
Concession season card holder £2(please show at the gate)
Non-season card concession £2.50
U16's Free
The U19's start their season next Thursday evening against current champions Wigan and kick-off is 7pm.
The Scholarship squad are in action on Sunday 18th February against Warrington, kick-off is 3.30.
Please come along and support the 'Baby Giants' and see the stars of the future and help us to help the club.
