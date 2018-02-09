I thought that we could use this thread to discuss the amateur teams in and around Bradford (or local in general), to give people information and a choice of matches to go to on a Saturday should they wish to do so and in general just support the local amateur teams.
This Saturday sees NCL side Bradford Dudley Hill travel to Cumbria to take on Million in the Second Round of the 2018 Challenge Cup. Should BDH be victorious they have an opportunity to draw a League 1 side in the next round, hopefully the Bulls.
The Pennine League also shows that Clayton have a game at home against Oulton Raiders in Division 2. Queensbury have got a match in the BARLA National Cup Last 16 at home I think against Haydock. Whilst Wyke are at home to Moorends Thorne in a Pennine District Cup.
Wibsey were due to play Birkinshaw in the Bradford Cup however Birkinshaw have had to pull out due to not being able to raise a team. Therefore Wibsey will now play Odsal Sedbergh in a friendly.
10th February:
Millom vs. Bradford Dudley Hill (Challenge Cup, 1:30pm KO)
Clayton vs. Oulton Raiders
Queensbury vs. Haydock
Wyke vs. Moorends Thorne
Wibsey Warriors vs. Odsal Sedbergh (2:00pm KO)
If I am wrong on any of these fixtures please let me know so I can correct them.
This Saturday sees NCL side Bradford Dudley Hill travel to Cumbria to take on Million in the Second Round of the 2018 Challenge Cup. Should BDH be victorious they have an opportunity to draw a League 1 side in the next round, hopefully the Bulls.
The Pennine League also shows that Clayton have a game at home against Oulton Raiders in Division 2. Queensbury have got a match in the BARLA National Cup Last 16 at home I think against Haydock. Whilst Wyke are at home to Moorends Thorne in a Pennine District Cup.
Wibsey were due to play Birkinshaw in the Bradford Cup however Birkinshaw have had to pull out due to not being able to raise a team. Therefore Wibsey will now play Odsal Sedbergh in a friendly.
10th February:
Millom vs. Bradford Dudley Hill (Challenge Cup, 1:30pm KO)
Clayton vs. Oulton Raiders
Queensbury vs. Haydock
Wyke vs. Moorends Thorne
Wibsey Warriors vs. Odsal Sedbergh (2:00pm KO)
If I am wrong on any of these fixtures please let me know so I can correct them.