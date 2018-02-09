WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Amateur Rugby in Bradford

Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 2:21 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 2:21 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I thought that we could use this thread to discuss the amateur teams in and around Bradford (or local in general), to give people information and a choice of matches to go to on a Saturday should they wish to do so and in general just support the local amateur teams.

This Saturday sees NCL side Bradford Dudley Hill travel to Cumbria to take on Million in the Second Round of the 2018 Challenge Cup. Should BDH be victorious they have an opportunity to draw a League 1 side in the next round, hopefully the Bulls.

The Pennine League also shows that Clayton have a game at home against Oulton Raiders in Division 2. Queensbury have got a match in the BARLA National Cup Last 16 at home I think against Haydock. Whilst Wyke are at home to Moorends Thorne in a Pennine District Cup.

Wibsey were due to play Birkinshaw in the Bradford Cup however Birkinshaw have had to pull out due to not being able to raise a team. Therefore Wibsey will now play Odsal Sedbergh in a friendly.

10th February:

Millom vs. Bradford Dudley Hill (Challenge Cup, 1:30pm KO)
Clayton vs. Oulton Raiders
Queensbury vs. Haydock
Wyke vs. Moorends Thorne
Wibsey Warriors vs. Odsal Sedbergh (2:00pm KO)

If I am wrong on any of these fixtures please let me know so I can correct them.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:58 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Feb 09, 2018 4:58 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Great idea. I'd go to these games if I knew KO times and venues in advance.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:20 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 5:20 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'm assuming all KO times are 2pm on Saturday unless stated otherwise.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:01 pm
Posted by I_Pitty_Stevo on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:01 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 8:25 am
Location: Bradford
I know there is a lot of excitement at Sedge about their game with Wibsey. Unfortunately I can’t make it as I have the second day of my level 1 coaching badge.

