Saints fans in Perpignan
Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:56 am
Posted by Damian on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:56 am
Damian Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 11:44 am
Posts: 50
Location: St Cyprien, France
To all St HELENS Rugby league fans !!!
CAFE DE LA PAIX situated in the Centre of PERPIGNAN is showcasing from today and until the end of March a unique photo expo about the history of rugby league in FRANCE. Black & White pictures, historical jerseys, newspapers, it is all about the heartbeat of rugby league...and we are serving PINTS OF LAGER for 5 euros.
You are very welcome to come and enjoy ! Please share this message around, thank you for your help.
LE CAFE DE LA PAIX - PLACE ARAGO - PERPIGNAN

