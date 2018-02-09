To all St HELENS Rugby league fans !!!
CAFE DE LA PAIX situated in the Centre of PERPIGNAN is showcasing from today and until the end of March a unique photo expo about the history of rugby league in FRANCE. Black & White pictures, historical jerseys, newspapers, it is all about the heartbeat of rugby league...and we are serving PINTS OF LAGER for 5 euros.
You are very welcome to come and enjoy ! Please share this message around, thank you for your help.
LE CAFE DE LA PAIX - PLACE ARAGO - PERPIGNAN
CAFE DE LA PAIX situated in the Centre of PERPIGNAN is showcasing from today and until the end of March a unique photo expo about the history of rugby league in FRANCE. Black & White pictures, historical jerseys, newspapers, it is all about the heartbeat of rugby league...and we are serving PINTS OF LAGER for 5 euros.
You are very welcome to come and enjoy ! Please share this message around, thank you for your help.
LE CAFE DE LA PAIX - PLACE ARAGO - PERPIGNAN