Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:20 am
Wirefan on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:20 am
.... I don't like rugby league anymore. At least not "Super" League anyway.

There. I've said it

Last night absolutely bored me to the point where I honestly started to think what joy Â£22 on JUST EAT would have brought to my door instead. I got more enjoyment watching Ireland vs France in the 6 nations than I have watching the games so far this year. it wasn't just that we were gash, but the whole thing was depressing from start to finish.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:19 am
Wires71 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:19 am
It is dull as ditch water.

Anyway nothing is depressing as looking here viewforum.php?f=21&start=684 and seeing the exact same discussions from 12 months ago. Patton/Brown/Pack/Attack etc
https://www.mind.org.uk
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:32 am
easyWire on Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:32 am
It was a cold wet night in the depths of winter. Super League isnâ€™t as entertaining as a few years ago but thereâ€™s no reason it wonâ€™t change with a new management structure.

Warrington will hopefully look a bit better when we get some dry pitches. I pray anyway.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:58 am
CW8 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:58 am
easyWire wrote:
It was a cold wet night in the depths of winter. Super League isnâ€™t as entertaining as a few years ago but thereâ€™s no reason it wonâ€™t change with a new management structure.

Warrington will hopefully look a bit better when we get some dry pitches. I pray anyway.


Less errors when it dries up, however we will have the same total lack of cutting edge, predictable, boring attack etc.

Unless there is a reshuffle, new captain appointed and some underperfirming players dropped I don't see improve the in this team. They don't communicate enough, don't work hard enough off the ball in attack or defence, they don't respect the ball enough to complete sets, have the wrong player making last play decisions and can't control field position.

Im hoping for a turn around but realistically I feel I've given up on them already.

