.... I don't like rugby league anymore. At least not "Super" League anyway.
There. I've said it
Last night absolutely bored me to the point where I honestly started to think what joy Â£22 on JUST EAT would have brought to my door instead. I got more enjoyment watching Ireland vs France in the 6 nations than I have watching the games so far this year. it wasn't just that we were gash, but the whole thing was depressing from start to finish.
