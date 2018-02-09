WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Change of kick off time

Leigh Centurions Change of kick off time

Change of kick off time
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:01 am
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:01 am
Club has announced home match v.Toulouse will kick off at 5.30 with no explanation
Re: Change of kick off time
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:16 am
Posted by atomic on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:16 am
Utd v Chelsea 14:05 25th February 2018
Image
Re: Change of kick off time
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:48 am
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:48 am
atomic wrote:
Utd v Chelsea 14:05 25th February 2018

Advertised as Friday 16th at 7.00pm
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Change of kick off time
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:52 am
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:52 am
atomic wrote:
Utd v Chelsea 14:05 25th February 2018

Why should this affect our kick off time?
Re: Change of kick off time
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:21 am
Posted by Alan on Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:21 am
Sunday at 3 p.m. didn't last long, did it? Perhaps it's at LSV's request, to sell more food - right on Sunday tea time!

Ah well, at least we haven't changed the venue, like they have done for our visit to them! :wink:
Re: Change of kick off time
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:43 am
Posted by gunners guns13 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:43 am
It's a joke,complain about losing 900 season ticket holders then do a 5 30 ko on a Sunday,how many fans will that lose plus I got a season ticket last year because it was stated ko will be 6 15 on a sat or Sunday unless on sky and how many games were actually on them days

