I hope our Dynamic Coaching duo watched the game last night between HKR and Leeds, HKR lost but they played with a passion and an adventurous style of play that was as different to our display on Sunday as Chalk is to Cheese, re-phrase, not just last Sunday but since Jukes was given the head spot and more so since KC has joined him. Are the players at HKR that much better than the lads at Leigh? I think we would have a resounding collective NO to that question, would we see a vastly different game from those players if we had someone in charge who actually knew what they were doing as coaches YES.
HKR are expected to be in the bottom 4 if not the bottom 2, if they are and proove to be one of the worst performers in SL then I would say we will have very little chance of promotion under the present coaching team.
History tells us that coaches have an individual style, we all know what our's is, it is simply not good enough.With the players we have Mikey Mouse could get them to a top 4 finish, but come the 8's it will be as the title of the other thread says "Same old same old"
Get rid Mr Beaumont before its to late, please, in fact I hope we lose against Batley it could do us more good in the long run, surely the noise would be so great Mr B would have to listen and react.
