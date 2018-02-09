WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I hope we lose against Batley.

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions I hope we lose against Batley.

Post a reply
I hope we lose against Batley.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:50 am
Posted by Harry Stottle on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:50 am
Harry Stottle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 120
I hope our Dynamic Coaching duo watched the game last night between HKR and Leeds, HKR lost but they played with a passion and an adventurous style of play that was as different to our display on Sunday as Chalk is to Cheese, re-phrase, not just last Sunday but since Jukes was given the head spot and more so since KC has joined him. Are the players at HKR that much better than the lads at Leigh? I think we would have a resounding collective NO to that question, would we see a vastly different game from those players if we had someone in charge who actually knew what they were doing as coaches YES.
HKR are expected to be in the bottom 4 if not the bottom 2, if they are and proove to be one of the worst performers in SL then I would say we will have very little chance of promotion under the present coaching team.
History tells us that coaches have an individual style, we all know what our's is, it is simply not good enough.With the players we have Mikey Mouse could get them to a top 4 finish, but come the 8's it will be as the title of the other thread says "Same old same old"
Get rid Mr Beaumont before its to late, please, in fact I hope we lose against Batley it could do us more good in the long run, surely the noise would be so great Mr B would have to listen and react.
Last edited by Harry Stottle on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:56 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: I hope we lose against Batley.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:22 am
Posted by atomic on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:22 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,584
Quiz Score: 684
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4490
In fairness Harry, Wire have brought in an experienced coach (Price) along with Hendo,but their performance was also dismal last night.

A case of who you bring in? Not who you let go!
Image
Re: I hope we lose against Batley.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:47 am
Posted by Zulu01 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:47 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,584
Quiz Score: 552
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 226
Location: The rough side of Lowton
I wouldn't go so far as to say "I hope Batley beat us".
Jukesy is doing exactly what he stated at the Q & A evening, everyone heard it (its on LCTV)
He is not doing anything he didn't already say he was going to do and Derek was there.
If you watch the game back, we did well until Paterson got that try, that's when the wheels fell off.
We lacked leadership on the field (how many times did you see Mickey roasting the players under the sticks) none on Sunday, our captain and vice captain were staring into space.
Even Brierley was having a go at the Toronto players and he isn't their captain.
We need another Mickey Higham out on the park and as yet I don't see one.
'aequo pede propera'
Re: I hope we lose against Batley.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:56 am
Posted by EVO105 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:56 am
EVO105 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 116
Zulu01 wrote:
I wouldn't go so far as to say "I hope Batley beat us".
Jukesy is doing exactly what he stated at the Q & A evening, everyone heard it (its on LCTV)
He is not doing anything he didn't already say he was going to do and Derek was there.
If you watch the game back, we did well until Paterson got that try, that's when the wheels fell off.
We lacked leadership on the field (how many times did you see Mickey roasting the players under the sticks) none on Sunday, our captain and vice captain were staring into space.
Even Brierley was having a go at the Toronto players and he isn't their captain.
We need another Mickey Higham out on the park and as yet I don't see one.


MH would be encouraging and refreshing key points not having a go as you put it, plonker
Re: I hope we lose against Batley.
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 11:12 am
Posted by Zulu01 on Fri Feb 09, 2018 11:12 am
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,584
Quiz Score: 552
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 226
Location: The rough side of Lowton
EVO105 wrote:
MH would be encouraging and refreshing key points not having a go as you put it, plonker

You know what I meant (plonker) nice thanx for that constructive criticism
'aequo pede propera'

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, CHEADLE LEYTHER, EVO105, glow, gunners guns13, JohnJohns, Leythersteve, scrum, westleighjim, Zulu01 and 146 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,685,6071,64876,5844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
Sun 11th Feb 15:30
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM