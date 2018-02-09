WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ratchford

Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:44 am
homme vaste
homme vaste
Morning all Wire fans, first of all commiserations on the defeat last night, I thought both sides were quite poor throughout but Hudds were maybe a little bit smarter in the conditions. I attended the game last night as a neutral, what struck me about Warrington was how everything stopped at Ratchford.. They looked quite fluent in attack until he got hold of the ball and doesn`t seem to know what to do with it, which 9 times out of 10 results in him switching up direction and running around like a headless chicken. I have always liked Ratchford as a player but i think Wire would benefit from a steady fullback that can chime in the line. Has it always been like this with SR in the FB role? Is it the general consensus on this board that you would benefit from a specialist fullback? As much as he offers a lot of utility and is a good player i don`t think he is.
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:11 am
Wirefan
Wirefan
Ratch is so frustrating to watch. Hot and cold performances but you can't say he doesn't try.

For me he's regressed as a player last few years. Whether that's because he spent too much of his career without a nailed down position or not I don't know.

Hard to think lucidly after last night but I don't think he's a full back. Not because of last night but because his decision making in defence is so so poor and his attack is extremely one-up. Sometimes it works but most of the time it ends up in error or ball loss..

As I said at the start. Frustrating.
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:17 am
RyoWidnes
RyoWidnes
Id swap Ratchford for Hanbury any day of the week. Tell you what, you lot are the most fickle fans around. Just reading a few threads and you want to sack every man and his dog! Anyway, how is the snake doing in primrose and blue???
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:21 am
Wirefan
Wirefan
Wankly
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:28 am
Wanderer
Wanderer
RyoWidnes wrote:
Id swap Ratchford for Hanbury any day of the week.


<John McEnroe mode> You cannot be serious!
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 9:42 am
Barbed Wire
Ratch is rocks or diamonds. Problem is he doesn’t learn from simple mistakes. Dropping easy kicks, knock ons in the play the ball etc.

But when he’s attacking with a bit of space he can be great, and Lineham scored a load last year off his passes.
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:24 am
CW8
Ratchford is a really good player who has started the season badly. His positioning at FB is pretty good mostly, he is safe under the high ball. His return is always languid and slow, I never expect a line break or as many yards are on offer. He is a very good attacking player but doesbt get involved enough from FB and sometimes his one on one tackling is none existent (like his flap at Ryan Hall last week). Overall I would want ratchford in the team, somewhere, probably with Roberts or brown in the halves. Any half combination that we have tried involving brown just hasn't worked, Brown needs to be removed from all last play options and kicking game plays, it's not his strength and never has been.

I'd prefer a specialist full back, starting with giving Jack Johnson a go until the end of the season to see if he is up to it. In absolutely no way do I want to see Matty Russel at FB again, ever. Mitch brown could be an option.
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:32 am
Wires71
Wires71
Yeah Ratch is not the reason we are in this pickle but he's in bad form for sure. The trouble is that there is no position that he is exceptional in (look at the drawbacks below) but he is one of the few players we have that the opposition will be wary of.

"His positioning at FB is pretty good mostly"
"His return is always languid and slow"
"I never expect a line break or as many yards are on offer"
"sometimes his one on one tackling is none existent"
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:34 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
kirtonLindseyWolf
homme vaste wrote:
Morning all Wire fans, first of all commiserations on the defeat last night, I thought both sides were quite poor throughout but Hudds were maybe a little bit smarter in the conditions. I attended the game last night as a neutral, what struck me about Warrington was how everything stopped at Ratchford.. They looked quite fluent in attack until he got hold of the ball and doesn`t seem to know what to do with it, which 9 times out of 10 results in him switching up direction and running around like a headless chicken. I have always liked Ratchford as a player but i think Wire would benefit from a steady fullback that can chime in the line. Has it always been like this with SR in the FB role? Is it the general consensus on this board that you would benefit from a specialist fullback? As much as he offers a lot of utility and is a good player i don`t think he is.


Stefan Ratchford is now a luxury player that we can no longer afford to have. This post is bob on for everything that is wrong with him. He is an individual and not a team player. Everything that goes through him hits a brick wall. Everytime he gets in the line for the extra man he cuts inside and brings the play to a halt. He has to many brain farts in defence. He cost us 6 last night through trying to be too clever and not getting the speculative kick out of play. He carries the ball too loosely and knocks on far to much. He needs a couple of weeks out of the team to get his head right because at the moment he is to much of a liability. Not sure what Wayne Bennett sees in him.
Re: Ratchford
Fri Feb 09, 2018 10:44 am
ninearches
Perhaps a 3/4 line of Lineham, Goodwin ,Brown & Atkins with Ratch at half back & try Mitch Brown at fullback.
