http://www.whenthecockcrowed.com/
There are two books out there chronicling the history of the French national RL team from 1934 to 1960.
Roger Grime has worked really hard on the books and we are happy to promote them and increase awareness of these historical records.
Visit the website above to get more details and order copies.
There are two books out there chronicling the history of the French national RL team from 1934 to 1960.
Roger Grime has worked really hard on the books and we are happy to promote them and increase awareness of these historical records.
Visit the website above to get more details and order copies.