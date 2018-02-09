WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Books on the history of French RL

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Books on the history of French RL

Post a reply
Books on the history of French RL
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:37 am
Posted by Jimmythecuckoo on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:37 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,584
Quiz Score: 500
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3207
Location: Peterborough
http://www.whenthecockcrowed.com/

There are two books out there chronicling the history of the French national RL team from 1934 to 1960.

Roger Grime has worked really hard on the books and we are happy to promote them and increase awareness of these historical records.

Visit the website above to get more details and order copies.
Re: Books on the history of French RL
Post Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:52 am
Posted by John_D on Fri Feb 09, 2018 8:52 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 24th / 76,584
Quiz Score: 692
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30729
Location: The commentary box
:thumb:
Interesting to see how they stack up against the accepted official texts, to whit Mike Rylance's The Forbidden Game and Champagne Rugby by Henri Garcia and Roger Grime.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: John_D and 17 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,685,6071,64876,5844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
TOMORROW 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
Sun 11th Feb 15:30
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM