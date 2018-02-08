WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Unprofessionalism

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Unprofessionalism

Post a reply
Unprofessionalism
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:10 pm
Posted by Wolvesno1fan on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:10 pm
Wolvesno1fan Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Feb 16, 2014 11:30 pm
Posts: 7
My partner came back from Stockton Heath last Friday night and told me that A LOT of the squad were drinking excessively and smoking heavily outside the 101 bar. Apparently 'shot after shot' and cigarette after cigarette. I thought here we go again.
I know that lads go out and team spirit is important but I think that smoking and excessive drinking the night after a poor performance against Leeds is unacceptable and in this day and age is totally unprofessional and disrespectful to fans who pay wages.
I am obviously even more concerned after tonight's performance but I really do fear that the Club is a bit of a jolly up for some players where they are being well paid but underachieving and it simply doesn't affect them!
Re: Unprofessionalism
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:23 pm
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:23 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1475
Just out of curiosity, why wait until now to share your tabloid-esque rumours? If we'd have won tonight would you still have posted?
Re: Unprofessionalism
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:30 pm
Posted by Irish Wire on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:30 pm
Irish Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 884
Location: Irish Republic
Were have I heard this before..........
Re: Unprofessionalism
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:38 pm
Posted by sally cinnamon on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:38 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 26th / 76,581
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14191
Location: NFL playoffs
Sounds like your partner was having a good time without you last Friday night.

I'd be more worried about the aspects of the night that she didn't tell you about.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Unprofessionalism
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:39 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:39 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,581
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5492
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
thinking of our current crop of jokers on the lash and smoking cheroot's fills me with dread...

remember when players with quality like Gleeson, Briers and Morley got tanked up....? different class of drinking culture back in the good old days. :CHEERS: :DRUNK: :PIMP:

bring Back Tawera Nikaus barbecues... :ROCKS:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Unprofessionalism
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:43 pm
Posted by Wolvesno1fan on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:43 pm
Wolvesno1fan Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Feb 16, 2014 11:30 pm
Posts: 7
Why wait until now? ....... Because players should be judged on what they do on the pitch.
I wasn't impressed last week when I spent £30 on a ticket to watch players look unfit and then tonight it sounds like it was poor again. I thought tonight there would be a big reaction but i was wrong.
Believe what you want but it's a fact, that's all I'm saying and it appears the Cullen days could be back.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, ANTWERP RED, Barbed Wire, Bondo, Brenio, Brixton Wire, Budgiezilla, Carbon Glacier, Chetnik, Clearwing, CW8, DABHAND, Dave K., Gazwire, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], grifter, Hasbag, Irish Wire, Itchy Arsenal, Jake the Peg, jools, Kevin Turvey, Longbarn Wire, mickmanc1975, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, nottinghamtiger, Oxford Exile, Philth, Psychedelic Casual, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, RuddyScoosers, Rugby, Run leroy , run !, Runcorn1, runningman29, Saddened!, saint mac, sally cinnamon, scottty, silvertail-wolf, the flying biscuit, The Ghost of '99, Trojan Horse, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wolvesno1fan and 639 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,685,4332,13076,5814,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
20-11
HULL KR
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
20-6
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM