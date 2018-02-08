|
My partner came back from Stockton Heath last Friday night and told me that A LOT of the squad were drinking excessively and smoking heavily outside the 101 bar. Apparently 'shot after shot' and cigarette after cigarette. I thought here we go again.
I know that lads go out and team spirit is important but I think that smoking and excessive drinking the night after a poor performance against Leeds is unacceptable and in this day and age is totally unprofessional and disrespectful to fans who pay wages.
I am obviously even more concerned after tonight's performance but I really do fear that the Club is a bit of a jolly up for some players where they are being well paid but underachieving and it simply doesn't affect them!
Just out of curiosity, why wait until now to share your tabloid-esque rumours? If we'd have won tonight would you still have posted?
Were have I heard this before..........
Sounds like your partner was having a good time without you last Friday night.
I'd be more worried about the aspects of the night that she didn't tell you about.
thinking of our current crop of jokers on the lash and smoking cheroot's fills me with dread...
remember when players with quality like Gleeson, Briers and Morley got tanked up....? different class of drinking culture back in the good old days.
bring Back Tawera Nikaus barbecues...
Why wait until now? ....... Because players should be judged on what they do on the pitch.
I wasn't impressed last week when I spent £30 on a ticket to watch players look unfit and then tonight it sounds like it was poor again. I thought tonight there would be a big reaction but i was wrong.
Believe what you want but it's a fact, that's all I'm saying and it appears the Cullen days could be back.
