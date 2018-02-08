|
Joined: Fri Aug 15, 2014 7:27 pm
Posts: 4
|
On my way back from another disaster. Just reminds me of the 2002 season where we had Steve Anderson as coach and lost the first seven on the bounce and ended up with that plange as coach.
To the board- take some advice from a fan of over 35 years. The coach is not good enough and quite clearly the players don't play for him. Start looking for a coach of quality with a big name.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
26th / 76,581
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 amPosts:
14191Location:
NFL playoffs
|
I wouldn't mind having a few of the players from 2002. Briers and Nat Wood in the halves for a start.
Fozzard, Hilton, Burns and Domic, probably Jon Clarke and Guisset too.
Mathers and Appo in the back line.
|
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
|
Joined: Fri Aug 15, 2014 7:27 pm
Posts: 4
|
Cannot see a way forward after tonight's performance. What has happened to ratchford?
Widnes next on the 16th, no chance against that shower after the way we played tonight. Even TS had strategy and plan for each match but I couldn't see any of that tonight.
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, ANTWERP RED, Barbed Wire, Bondo, Brenio, Brixton Wire, Budgiezilla, Carbon Glacier, Chetnik, Clearwing, CW8, DABHAND, Dave K., Gazwire, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], grifter, Hasbag, Irish Wire, Itchy Arsenal, Jake the Peg, jools, Kevin Turvey, Longbarn Wire, mickmanc1975, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, nottinghamtiger, Oxford Exile, Philth, Psychedelic Casual, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, RuddyScoosers, Rugby, Run leroy , run !, Runcorn1, runningman29, Saddened!, saint mac, sally cinnamon, scottty, silvertail-wolf, the flying biscuit, The Ghost of '99, Trojan Horse, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wolvesno1fan and 640 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,685,433
|2,130
|76,581
|4,559
|SET