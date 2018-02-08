WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2002 season again!

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2002 season again!

Post a reply
2002 season again!
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:05 pm
Posted by mickmanc1975 on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:05 pm
mickmanc1975 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Aug 15, 2014 7:27 pm
Posts: 4
On my way back from another disaster. Just reminds me of the 2002 season where we had Steve Anderson as coach and lost the first seven on the bounce and ended up with that plange as coach.
To the board- take some advice from a fan of over 35 years. The coach is not good enough and quite clearly the players don't play for him. Start looking for a coach of quality with a big name.
Re: 2002 season again!
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:50 pm
Posted by sally cinnamon on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:50 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 26th / 76,581
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14191
Location: NFL playoffs
I wouldn't mind having a few of the players from 2002. Briers and Nat Wood in the halves for a start.

Fozzard, Hilton, Burns and Domic, probably Jon Clarke and Guisset too.

Mathers and Appo in the back line.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: 2002 season again!
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 11:00 pm
Posted by mickmanc1975 on Thu Feb 08, 2018 11:00 pm
mickmanc1975 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Aug 15, 2014 7:27 pm
Posts: 4
Cannot see a way forward after tonight's performance. What has happened to ratchford?
Widnes next on the 16th, no chance against that shower after the way we played tonight. Even TS had strategy and plan for each match but I couldn't see any of that tonight.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, ANTWERP RED, Barbed Wire, Bondo, Brenio, Brixton Wire, Budgiezilla, Carbon Glacier, Chetnik, Clearwing, CW8, DABHAND, Dave K., Gazwire, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], grifter, Hasbag, Irish Wire, Itchy Arsenal, Jake the Peg, jools, Kevin Turvey, Longbarn Wire, mickmanc1975, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, nottinghamtiger, Oxford Exile, Philth, Psychedelic Casual, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, RuddyScoosers, Rugby, Run leroy , run !, Runcorn1, runningman29, Saddened!, saint mac, sally cinnamon, scottty, silvertail-wolf, the flying biscuit, The Ghost of '99, Trojan Horse, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wolvesno1fan and 640 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,685,4332,13076,5814,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
20-11
HULL KR
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
HUDDERSFIELD
20-6
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM