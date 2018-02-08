I really like both sutcliffe and keinhorst. And I would want them both in my 13. Incredibly tough to fit them both in though. Personally I think keinhorst is a better centre than sutcliffe. He is very strong and always seems to find his way to the try line when playing there. Arguably one of our best players in 2016 in a losing team. Seems a shame his face doesn’t quite fit.
Both are good and would be regular players anywhere below the top 4/5 clubs, Keinhorst for me has shown and does show a little more determination to get to the line, to get to the next tackle and has a bit of a better synergy with Hall.
I really like both sutcliffe and keinhorst. And I would want them both in my 13. Incredibly tough to fit them both in though. Personally I think keinhorst is a better centre than sutcliffe. He is very strong and always seems to find his way to the try line when playing there. Arguably one of our best players in 2016 in a losing team. Seems a shame his face doesn’t quite fit.
I don't think it's a case that his face doesn't fit. He was doing very well before injury early last season and now it's a one on one vs Sutcliffe. Does seems he isn't deemed a 2nd row though.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.