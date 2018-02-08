WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sutcliffe vs Keinhorst for LC

Sutcliffe vs Keinhorst for LC
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:01 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:01 pm
Sutcliffe has the talent but still learning centre and not a natural one. Keinhorst constantly delivers but because he wasn't tipped for big things is he slightly dismissed?
Re: Sutcliffe vs Keinhorst for LC
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:05 pm
Posted by RHINO-MARK on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:05 pm
Keinhorst should get the shirt after tonight id put Sutty on the bench as a rotation BR Delaney looked out of it & Mullally must be a doubt.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: Sutcliffe vs Keinhorst for LC
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:49 pm
Posted by Joshheff90 on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:49 pm
I really like both sutcliffe and keinhorst. And I would want them both in my 13. Incredibly tough to fit them both in though. Personally I think keinhorst is a better centre than sutcliffe. He is very strong and always seems to find his way to the try line when playing there. Arguably one of our best players in 2016 in a losing team. Seems a shame his face doesn’t quite fit.
Re: Sutcliffe vs Keinhorst for LC
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 11:03 pm
Posted by Maximillion on Thu Feb 08, 2018 11:03 pm
Both are good and would be regular players anywhere below the top 4/5 clubs, Keinhorst for me has shown and does show a little more determination to get to the line, to get to the next tackle and has a bit of a better synergy with Hall.
Re: Sutcliffe vs Keinhorst for LC
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 11:18 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Thu Feb 08, 2018 11:18 pm
Joshheff90 wrote:
I really like both sutcliffe and keinhorst. And I would want them both in my 13. Incredibly tough to fit them both in though. Personally I think keinhorst is a better centre than sutcliffe. He is very strong and always seems to find his way to the try line when playing there. Arguably one of our best players in 2016 in a losing team. Seems a shame his face doesn’t quite fit.


I don't think it's a case that his face doesn't fit. He was doing very well before injury early last season and now it's a one on one vs Sutcliffe. Does seems he isn't deemed a 2nd row though.

