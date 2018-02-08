|
C'mon, humour me, god knows we need it.
If TS could come back tomorrow, minus Agar, would you accept it?
I would, like a shot. This is all going to end very badly, I fear.
Well we ponced about to get rid of TS as there was 'no one else available' mid season. Saints managed to get Holbrook. As a club we're just not ruthless enough across the board.
I wouldn't have TS back but i agree that i can see this being not a very good coaching appointment....but I'll wait and see what his next 19 looks like. If it contains ratchford, russell and patton we're knackered.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Posted by
CW8
on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:00 pm
Would end badly either way, smith made a lot of recruitment mistakes, let players go we should have kept (like Joel and myler).
He stayed too long and I am glad he has gone. We need some of his signings gone now as well.
Price has no players....non absolutely non...... old man's dribble the lot of em.
Lets not forget it was Tony Smith that put us in this position.
we have one average hooker and a poor understudy...... thanks Tony. remember when you were left with Monaghan Clarke and Higham
we have one good Prop forward who needs a smacked booty to encourage him to grow up and stop acting like a kid with anger issues. Dom Crosby has Widnes or Salford written all over his next contract as does Mike Cooper and George King...... thanks Tony remember when you were left with Morley Carvell Wood Rauhihi etc etc
I could go on....
the squad Paul Cullen/ James Lowes/Andy Gatcliffe left Tony Smith to pick up was infinitely better than this garbage.... and it took Smith a while to turn them around... Price Has no chance with this set of full time amateurs.
Ben Murdoch Masila....??? the mans a fraud.... the commentators mentioned his name three times tonight and one was to say "we havent seen much of Ben Murdoch Masila tonight". He touched the ball twice in first half last week for good measure too.
I bought my season ticket on the back of this clowns signing....I couldn't feel more conned than if i returned the phone call off that bloke in Kenya who wants my bank account details to deposit some money i'm owed.
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
It's too early to write Steve Price off but we have to be realistic about the gamble we took.
Under TS we basically had one bad season, last year. There were long standing issues, the recruitment under TS had been bad for about 4 years and the team had not been the same, but we finished top in 2016 and made two Grand Finals. It was only last year that we had a really bad year. The frustration with TS at the start of 2017 was about losing Grand Finals and people saying we needed a change to find someone who would get us over the line to win a Grand Final.
Then we had a bad year and frustration rapidly deteriorated in to, get rid of TS, doesn't matter who comes in, we will take anyone at this point, we can't get any worse can we.
But there was always the possibility that we would be bringing in a coach who was not as good as TS. There was always that the low point baseline of TS performance (slipping in to the bottom 4 once in eight years) might be more of the standard level of another coach.
We all saw Price's CV - one previous head coaching job in the NRL, took over a team that had finished 5th in 2011 (after being Grand Final winners in 2010), in his two seasons in charge they finished 9th and 14th then he was sacked after a bad start to his third year. Doesn't mean he can't do a good job with us but his track record is one job that went badly.
The recruitment for this season did not look anything like good enough to address the problem areas of the team and the start we have made looks ominous.
We have to face up to the fact that when we got rid of TS, we might not have brought in a coach who was going to take us that extra level that TS couldn't, and win rather than lose Grand Finals. We might have brought in a coach that was not as good as TS and we have pushed ourselves down to a lower level than we would have been if he stayed.
Maybe it was time for TS to go and he seemed to feel that way himself so I don't think there's an argument about whether TS was unfairly treated and no point in pro-TS people like me waiting around to say "I told you so", but the harsh truth that might be exposed this season is that the argument "anybody would be better than keeping TS" may have been false, plenty of coaches would have done worse with us than TS if he had stayed, and we may have appointed one.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
Absolutely not. It’s his fault we’re in this position. Light in power and pace in the pack and light in quality and pace in the outside backs. At least Price brought Goodwin in.
Tony Smith should have gone when he failed to transition the team that lost Briers Monaghan Morley Carvell Hodgson Cooper Anderson and Solomona King the year before.
I wouldn’t mind that if in Price’s reign we see the lot of these continual poor performers go but build the team around Clark and Currie
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
It's looking at those players names that you realise how far we've fallen, quality wise.
|
|
The team did decline but the squad TS left was still strong enough for many people on here to be predicting a top 4 finish this year - just scroll back to the threads pre-season.
|
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Posted by
CW8
on Thu Feb 08, 2018 11:03 pm
The players we brought in this year are alright it's just we didn't bring enough in, we released 9 and brought in 5. It doesn't add up. We are 3 backs and a quality forward away which would be the other 4. I'm not sure who is off contract this season but there are a few of ours who don't justify their slice of our cap space.
