Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:34 pm
Call Me God
http://www.totalrl.com/denver-game-set-given-green-light-deal-agreed-england-new-zealand-test/
nternational rugby league is heading across the Atlantic.

ZEALOTRL.COM has learned that both England and New Zealand have reached an agreement to play a mid-season international in Denver this June.

It had been reported that some NRL clubs were hesitant to release their key players from both nations for the game, which will be held in Colorado as part of a bid from promoter Jason Moore.

That could still happen – but what is certain is that the game will take place, with New Zealand now signing the relevant paperwork to confirm their participation in the match, an announcement is imminent from the promoters that they have secured the game.

It will take place in the designated mid-season international window, when no Super League or NRL games are due to be played.


Let's hope they get the best players released from the NRL
Thu Feb 08, 2018 9:55 pm
Charlie Sheen
Location: Leeds
Why Denver and not Toronto or New York??
Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:02 pm
Call Me God
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Why Denver and not Toronto or New York??

Indeed......but this is the guy who will run the RLWC in 7 years time so let's let him get on with it...
Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:29 pm
number 6
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Why Denver and not Toronto or New York??


it would seem logical, but maybe the kiwis wanted to meet halfway, toronto and ny is a shorter flight in our favour, add another 3 hours on for denver and its still a good 8 hours less than travelling from auckland

