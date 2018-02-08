|
http://www.totalrl.com/denver-game-set-given-green-light-deal-agreed-england-new-zealand-test/
nternational rugby league is heading across the Atlantic.
ZEALOTRL.COM has learned that both England and New Zealand have reached an agreement to play a mid-season international in Denver this June.
It had been reported that some NRL clubs were hesitant to release their key players from both nations for the game, which will be held in Colorado as part of a bid from promoter Jason Moore.
That could still happen – but what is certain is that the game will take place, with New Zealand now signing the relevant paperwork to confirm their participation in the match, an announcement is imminent from the promoters that they have secured the game.
It will take place in the designated mid-season international window, when no Super League or NRL games are due to be played.
Let's hope they get the best players released from the NRL
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
Why Denver and not Toronto or New York??
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Why Denver and not Toronto or New York??
Indeed......but this is the guy who will run the RLWC in 7 years time so let's let him get on with it...
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Why Denver and not Toronto or New York??
it would seem logical, but maybe the kiwis wanted to meet halfway, toronto and ny is a shorter flight in our favour, add another 3 hours on for denver and its still a good 8 hours less than travelling from auckland
