Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:02 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:02 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3981
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Warrington

Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Matty Russell, Kevin Brown, Declan Patton, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Ben Murdoch-Masila

Interchanges: Ben Westwood, Joe Philbin, George King, Morgan Smith
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:04 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:04 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 25th / 76,581
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2989
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:14 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:14 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,581
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 929
There is enough in that team to beat Huddersfield tonight. We need this, I really don't want another losing streak.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:22 pm
Posted by Oxford Exile on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:22 pm
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3738
Location: Its in the name
Really hope I am wrong...but those halves are not good enough to win this match. Lets hope I am on here eating humble pie in a couple of hours
top flight since 1895
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:49 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:49 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3981
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Outstanding out on the full straight from kick off
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:53 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3981
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Lineham in.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by easyWire on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:53 pm
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 21st / 76,581
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 673
Location: Dubai
Lineham. Canâ€™t argue with his finishing.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:12 pm
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:12 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1475
Why does the name "Steve Anderson" suddenly keep popping into my head?
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:14 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:14 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,581
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 929
Looks like the "we're not w#*#y" reposte will have to stay on the shelf for another season. How can anyone talk up our defence when we make so many mistakes.
Re: Tonightâ€™s game v Giants.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:16 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:16 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 24th / 76,581
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5716
Location: South Stand.....bored
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Why does the name "Pamela Anderson" suddenly keep popping into my head?


Edited for accuracy

(.) (.)
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, ANTWERP RED, Barbed Wire, Bondo, Brenio, Brixton Wire, Budgiezilla, Carbon Glacier, Chetnik, Clearwing, CW8, DABHAND, Dave K., Gazwire, Google Adsense [Bot], grifter, Hasbag, Irish Wire, Itchy Arsenal, Jake the Peg, jools, Kevin Turvey, Longbarn Wire, mickmanc1975, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, nottinghamtiger, Oxford Exile, Philth, Psychedelic Casual, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, RuddyScoosers, Rugby, Run leroy , run !, Runcorn1, runningman29, Saddened!, saint mac, sally cinnamon, scottty, silvertail-wolf, the flying biscuit, The Ghost of '99, Trojan Horse, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wolvesno1fan and 636 guests

