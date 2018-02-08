|
Warrington
Stefan Ratchford, Tom Lineham, Bryson Goodwin, Ryan Atkins, Matty Russell, Kevin Brown, Declan Patton, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Hughes, Ben Murdoch-Masila
Interchanges: Ben Westwood, Joe Philbin, George King, Morgan Smith
Posted by
CW8
on Thu Feb 08, 2018 7:14 pm
There is enough in that team to beat Huddersfield tonight. We need this, I really don't want another losing streak.
Really hope I am wrong...but those halves are not good enough to win this match. Lets hope I am on here eating humble pie in a couple of hours
Posted by
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3981
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Outstanding out on the full straight from kick off
Posted by
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3981
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Posted by
Lineham. Canâ€™t argue with his finishing.
Why does the name "Steve Anderson" suddenly keep popping into my head?
Posted by
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
27th / 76,581
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 amPosts:
929
Looks like the "we're not w#*#y" reposte will have to stay on the shelf for another season. How can anyone talk up our defence when we make so many mistakes.
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Why does the name "Pamela Anderson" suddenly keep popping into my head?
Edited for accuracy
(.) (.)
