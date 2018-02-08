Support BullBuilder and watch Bulls host Keighley Cougars on Sunday for the Joe Phillips Memorial Trophy and enjoy hospitality in the SouthBank stand.
The Club have kindly donated two free tables to BullBuilder to help us raise funds to support our Academy. We would ask that anyone wishing to participate and support BullBuilder, make a donation to BullBuilder.
Donations will be collected on the day. To find out more about the excellent work that BullBuilder does please visit http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/news
With your donation not only will you be able to watch the game from the premier balconies seating in Southbank, but also enjoying a delicious one-course carvery.
Following the final whistle, you will hear from the Head Coach John Kear and his thoughts on the match as well as the man of the match.
Tickets for the hospitality package are normally £30 per person (juniors £20) and £25 per person (juniors £15) for season ticket holders.
Availability is limited, please reserve a place in advance to avoid disappointment –
Call 08448 711 490, or alternatively email: tracey.erby@bradfordbulls.co.uk
When reserving your place please quote “BullBuilder Table”
12.30pm Doors open for The Legends Suite
1.00pm Welcome
1.10pm Meal served (please see menu below)
2.40pm Team news with pre-match analysis with first team players
2.55pm Make way to your seats / or watch the game live on the TVs in the comfort and warmth of the Legends Suite
3.00pm Kick-off
3.40pm Half-time entertainment
3.50pm 2nd - Half
4.30pm Full-time
5.00pm Man of the Match presentation and post-match analysis with John Kear in the Legends Suite.
Menu
Roast Pork Carvery
Served with Stuffing, Roast Potatoes,
and Season Vegetables
Deserts available to order on the night from the bar £5.00,
served at half time
Vanilla Cheesecake served with Berry Compote
Please note the Southbank Conference and Banqueting Stand is a no smoking area, and drinking on the balcony is only permitted out of plastic glasses and during the game customers should remain seated due to Health & Safety regulations.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you on the day.
If you have any questions or require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact BullBuilder info@bullbuilder.co.uk or Tracey from the Bulls hospitality team on tracey.erby@bradfordbulls.co.uk or telephone 08448 711 490.
