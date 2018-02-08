With rumours of another North American team entering Rugby League, following the great, first season success of TWP.
Ian Lenegan I read, has suggested that a team from Perth join as well. Now Perth in Scotland I might accept. We are without doubt under represented in that part of the world. But NO! This is Perth Australia. Has he gone mad?
