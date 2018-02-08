WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New York, New York, it's a helluva town

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net New York, New York, it's a helluva town

Post a reply
New York, New York, it's a helluva town
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:58 am
Posted by John_D on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:58 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,581
Quiz Score: 692
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30723
Location: The commentary box
There are all these rumours circulating...

that Salford may take their home game v us to the Big Apple.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: John_D and 14 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,685,0101,42876,5814,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM