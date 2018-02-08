A lot of people on here are jumping on the 'Marsh isn't good enough' Band wagon. Do we really think that Marsh is the reason we lost the game against Wakefield.
No one seems to have focused on the real issues. Both Edges looked defensively inept, 1 winger that played offered little going forward at this level and at Championship level was defensively very very weak every time he pulled on the shirt (Definitely not SL Standard) , the other winger actually looks a super league player just needs to gel and build a better partnership with his centre.
The centres were constantly drawn/pulled out of position, that didn't help the wingers in fairness, both are unproven at SL level and although I think they will get up to speed it may take several weeks.
The forward pack is a little lightweight and against a big pack like wakefield it was always going to be tough and some big names were missing so that should improve and we can compete in the middle with a mobile pack.
To summarise, we will get beat on the edges every game unless something changes rapidly, the defensive reads of some of the outside backs are worse than those that you see at under 15's level.
MY POINT.........
Don't blame a defeat on one player who may have had an indifferent game, he is still young and will learn from this. He is a member of our club and deserves the chance to right any wrongs but with the 'wolf pack' on the hunt for a scape goat it may take longer than expected for this team to gel properly. and remember they was several inept performances hence no names have been mentioned. Negatives comments directed at the team will never build a positive atmosphere, its tough but lets try and get behind the boys.
1 last point. Did the pack build a good enough platform for the halves to work from, if not it makes their day doubly difficult....just saying!!!
SUPPORT THE TEAM WHEN WE ARE LOSING.........ENJOY IT WHEN WE ARE WINNING.
