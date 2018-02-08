WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marsh Bashing

Marsh Bashing
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:55 am
Posted by TheRealist on Thu Feb 08, 2018 8:55 am
TheRealist
Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 78
A lot of people on here are jumping on the 'Marsh isn't good enough' Band wagon. Do we really think that Marsh is the reason we lost the game against Wakefield.

No one seems to have focused on the real issues. Both Edges looked defensively inept, 1 winger that played offered little going forward at this level and at Championship level was defensively very very weak every time he pulled on the shirt (Definitely not SL Standard) , the other winger actually looks a super league player just needs to gel and build a better partnership with his centre.

The centres were constantly drawn/pulled out of position, that didn't help the wingers in fairness, both are unproven at SL level and although I think they will get up to speed it may take several weeks.

The forward pack is a little lightweight and against a big pack like wakefield it was always going to be tough and some big names were missing so that should improve and we can compete in the middle with a mobile pack.

To summarise, we will get beat on the edges every game unless something changes rapidly, the defensive reads of some of the outside backs are worse than those that you see at under 15's level.

MY POINT.........
Don't blame a defeat on one player who may have had an indifferent game, he is still young and will learn from this. He is a member of our club and deserves the chance to right any wrongs but with the 'wolf pack' on the hunt for a scape goat it may take longer than expected for this team to gel properly. and remember they was several inept performances hence no names have been mentioned. Negatives comments directed at the team will never build a positive atmosphere, its tough but lets try and get behind the boys.

1 last point. Did the pack build a good enough platform for the halves to work from, if not it makes their day doubly difficult....just saying!!!

SUPPORT THE TEAM WHEN WE ARE LOSING.........ENJOY IT WHEN WE ARE WINNING.
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 9:37 am
Posted by fun time frankie on Thu Feb 08, 2018 9:37 am
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6007
Location: east east hull
Where is anybody blaming Marsh for the reason we lost at Wakefield
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:20 am
Posted by TheRealist on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:20 am
TheRealist
Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 78
All I have heard since the game is Drop Marsh, he's not good enough blah blah blah. In halves terms he is still a kid, give him a chance, let him learn off Mags.......
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:29 am
Posted by Someday on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:29 am
Someday
Joined: Tue Dec 26, 2017 7:00 am
Posts: 52
TheRealist wrote:
All I have heard since the game is Drop Marsh, he's not good enough blah blah blah. In halves terms he is still a kid, give him a chance, let him learn off Mags.......

Has was said by frankie no body was blaming marsh for losing but it has been said by lots of supporters that he will not make a super league player and maybe Atkins might not has well but with is age he might March is now 23 so he should be better but he is not
Post Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:58 am
Posted by TheRealist on Thu Feb 08, 2018 10:58 am
TheRealist
Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 78
Someday wrote:
Has was said by frankie no body was blaming marsh for losing but it has been said by lots of supporters that he will not make a super league player and maybe Atkins might not has well but with is age he might March is now 23 so he should be better but he is not


How do you become 'A Super League' player without having the necessary game time to develop, the lad has had a few season hampered by injury so his development maybe isn't where it should be but the people that matter clearly see potential.

I could give you a list of players within our squad that I do not believe will be 'super league quality' but at thios moment they are in our squad and we must give them the chance because they are OUR players, they are a couple that I think are far far worse than Marsh but some of our fans are 'blinkered' by the media. Time will tell, but whilst they are here try and give them the backing..... you never know!!!!

