WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mastermind on Friday.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Mastermind on Friday.

Post a reply
Mastermind on Friday.
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 3:11 pm
Posted by karetaker on Wed Feb 07, 2018 3:11 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3971
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
https://warringtonwolves.com/the-wire-on-mastermind/
Re: Mastermind on Friday.
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:26 pm
Posted by shinymcshine on Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:26 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 26th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1532
Q In last Thursday's game against Leeds what should Ryan Atkins have done instead of swallow diving for the corner ?

A Erm .... pass.
Re: Mastermind on Friday.
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 7:30 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Feb 07, 2018 7:30 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 9259
shinymcshine wrote:
Q In last Thursday's game against Leeds what should Ryan Atkins have done instead of swallow diving for the corner ?

A Erm .... pass.


...to properly finish what he started,....or is that started so I'll finish?
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: H53a, Hicks Is A God, Jimathay, Kevin Turvey, King of the North, Man Mountain, Wire n Steel and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,684,9201,54076,5764,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
Fri 9th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM