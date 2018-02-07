WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lenagan predicts Catalans, Toulouse. Toronto, New York in SL

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Lenagan predicts Catalans, Toulouse. Toronto, New York in SL

Post a reply
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:57 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 18th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4818
Location: Carcassonne, France
Wigan supremo Ian Lenagan, the smartest and most personally accomplished of the Super League owners, has predicted that Catalans, Toulouse, Toronto and New York will all be in Super League within the next five years. He has also suggested that Perth might join Super League if the NRL don't create a franchise there.

http://www.illawarramercury.com.au/stor ... n-the-nrl/
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by wildshot on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:15 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: The world is my oyster!
Perth, do we need a Scottish team?


:DRUMMER:
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Posted by Kevs Head on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:44 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 834
On one hand I'd be delighted with a thriving, well supported Super Leage involving those clubs. On the other hand I'd be very sad as it would represent a massive and abject failure on the part of the RFL and SL and an admission that they can't grow the game in this country.
Posted by Clearwing on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:50 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,576
Quiz Score: 24
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 6109
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Wigan supremo Ian Lenagan, the smartest and most personally accomplished of the Super League owners, has predicted that Catalans, Toulouse, Toronto and New York will all be in Super League within the next five years. He has also suggested that Perth might join Super League if the NRL don't create a franchise there.

http://www.illawarramercury.com.au/stor ... n-the-nrl/


Lenegan's smarter than you give him credit for. He doesn't mention Catalans at all.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Posted by wrencat1873 on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:58 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 8th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8925
wildshot wrote:
Perth, do we need a Scottish team?


:DRUMMER:


Brilliant :thumb:

Danny Brough could play for them too :D
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Wed Feb 07, 2018 4:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1306
Super Rugby is a league made up of clubs from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa and Argentina.

The Pro12 competition has clubs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

International leagues at club level can work and is what we need to be aiming for to grow the game.
Posted by wildshot on Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:06 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1594
Location: The world is my oyster!
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Super Rugby is a league made up of clubs from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa and Argentina.

The Pro12 competition has clubs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

International leagues at club level can work and is what we need to be aiming for to grow the game.


Are these Union clubs also not franchises so they have an element of protection? It would raise the whole argument again of franchise v promotion and relegation.
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:28 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 18th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4818
Location: Carcassonne, France
Clearwing wrote:
Lenegan's smarter than you give him credit for. He doesn't mention Catalans at all.


He mentions Perpignan, which is a secret Wigan code word for Catalans.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by Mr Dog on Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:36 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 619
Location: Not there
....and no doubt he also believes that a smallish town in Greater Manchester will be part of this global Super League?
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:52 pm
luke ShipleyRed Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 15th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 188
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Super Rugby is a league made up of clubs from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa and Argentina.

The Pro12 competition has clubs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

International leagues at club level can work and is what we need to be aiming for to grow the game.


True.

But as I've said before. International RU has a great programme. Which all those countries are apart of. Add to this a 7's tournament that travels the world. Plus clubs already taken games abroad (English clubs have been to the USA for the last 3 years). All of this raise awareness of the sport. Increase opportunities, raising intrest and opening opportunities in various markets.

RL has none of this, and from what Lenaghan says, aren't interested in International RL.

And whilst Wigan & Hull should be applaud for taking a game away from these shores.
I personally find it disappointing that they taking it to a place where RL already has a stronghold. Instead of say Hong Kong, Tonga, PNG etc.

Still,
can't wait for the arguments when the 5th bottom team is relegated. Because the 4 below them aren't English so exempt.
Or when Franchising returns. Why crowds are down, or how to make more games mean something. Why Marketing/Advertising aren't put lots of money in to a sport that's a closed shop, so not that interesting. Wonder how much Sky will pay for a product that in my opinion isn't as good.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Brenio, Budgiezilla, gardener, Levrier, PopTart, r1ch1e, Salford red all over, SmokeyTA, Upanunder, wrencat1873 and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,684,9201,54076,5764,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
Fri 9th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM