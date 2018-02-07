|
Reputation Points:
9Rep Position:
18th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pmPosts:
4818Location:
Carcassonne, France
|
Wigan supremo Ian Lenagan, the smartest and most personally accomplished of the Super League owners, has predicted that Catalans, Toulouse, Toronto and New York will all be in Super League within the next five years. He has also suggested that Perth might join Super League if the NRL don't create a franchise there.http://www.illawarramercury.com.au/stor ... n-the-nrl/
|
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Posted by
wildshot
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:15 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
24th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1594Location:
The world is my oyster!
|
Perth, do we need a Scottish team?
|
|
http://flightsandfrustration.com/
It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"
If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.
Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.
Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
|
Posted by
Kevs Head
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:44 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
24th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pmPosts:
834
|
On one hand I'd be delighted with a thriving, well supported Super Leage involving those clubs. On the other hand I'd be very sad as it would represent a massive and abject failure on the part of the RFL and SL and an admission that they can't grow the game in this country.
|
|
|
Posted by
Clearwing
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:50 pm
|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
22nd / 76,576
Quiz Score:
24
Joined:
Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 amPosts:
6109
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Wigan supremo Ian Lenagan, the smartest and most personally accomplished of the Super League owners, has predicted that Catalans, Toulouse, Toronto and New York will all be in Super League within the next five years. He has also suggested that Perth might join Super League if the NRL don't create a franchise there.http://www.illawarramercury.com.au/stor ... n-the-nrl/
Lenegan's smarter than you give him credit for. He doesn't mention Catalans at all.
|
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
|
Reputation Points:
19Rep Position:
8th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pmPosts:
8925
|
wildshot wrote:
Perth, do we need a Scottish team?
Brilliant
Danny Brough could play for them too
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
22nd / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 amPosts:
1306
|
Super Rugby is a league made up of clubs from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa and Argentina.
The Pro12 competition has clubs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.
International leagues at club level can work and is what we need to be aiming for to grow the game.
|
|
|
Posted by
wildshot
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:06 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
24th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1594Location:
The world is my oyster!
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Super Rugby is a league made up of clubs from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa and Argentina.
The Pro12 competition has clubs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.
International leagues at club level can work and is what we need to be aiming for to grow the game.
Are these Union clubs also not franchises so they have an element of protection? It would raise the whole argument again of franchise v promotion and relegation.
|
|
http://flightsandfrustration.com/
It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"
If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.
Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.
Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
|
|
Reputation Points:
9Rep Position:
18th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pmPosts:
4818Location:
Carcassonne, France
|
Clearwing wrote:
Lenegan's smarter than you give him credit for. He doesn't mention Catalans at all.
He mentions Perpignan, which is a secret Wigan code word for Catalans.
|
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!
Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
|
Posted by
Mr Dog
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 619
Location: Not there
|
....and no doubt he also believes that a smallish town in Greater Manchester will be part of this global Super League?
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
12Rep Position:
15th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pmPosts:
188
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Super Rugby is a league made up of clubs from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa and Argentina.
The Pro12 competition has clubs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.
International leagues at club level can work and is what we need to be aiming for to grow the game.
True.
But as I've said before. International RU has a great programme. Which all those countries are apart of. Add to this a 7's tournament that travels the world. Plus clubs already taken games abroad (English clubs have been to the USA for the last 3 years). All of this raise awareness of the sport. Increase opportunities, raising intrest and opening opportunities in various markets.
RL has none of this, and from what Lenaghan says, aren't interested in International RL.
And whilst Wigan & Hull should be applaud for taking a game away from these shores.
I personally find it disappointing that they taking it to a place where RL already has a stronghold. Instead of say Hong Kong, Tonga, PNG etc.
Still,
can't wait for the arguments when the 5th bottom team is relegated. Because the 4 below them aren't English so exempt.
Or when Franchising returns. Why crowds are down, or how to make more games mean something. Why Marketing/Advertising aren't put lots of money in to a sport that's a closed shop, so not that interesting. Wonder how much Sky will pay for a product that in my opinion isn't as good.
|
|
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Brenio, Budgiezilla, gardener, Levrier, PopTart, r1ch1e, Salford red all over, SmokeyTA, Upanunder, wrencat1873 and 141 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,684,920
|1,540
|76,576
|4,559
|SET