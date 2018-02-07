WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jowitt to Cas?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Jowitt to Cas?

Post a reply
Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 11:54 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Wed Feb 07, 2018 11:54 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 9th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6331
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Anybody heard owt official?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:00 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:00 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 1st / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27082
Location: Poodle Power!
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Anybody heard owt official?


No, but are we talking loan here?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:04 pm
Posted by Towns88 on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:04 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 25th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3599
You called it Friday night Vast. A few whispers over on our nutjob forum.


It would be great to have an actual full back at full back rather then a winger / a half back/ utility back.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:05 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:05 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1775
Location: wakefield
Would be odd to loan a player that would improve Cas, if you are correct Vasty and we are shoe ins for top 4, 100 % guaranteed top 4, no other team has any decent players or coaching staff then the last thing we want is to be helping out Cas.
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:09 pm
Posted by vastman on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:09 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 1st / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27082
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Would be odd to loan a player that would improve Cas, if you are correct Vasty and we are shoe ins for top 4, 100 % guaranteed top 4, no other team has any decent players or coaching staff then the last thing we want is to be helping out Cas.


No idea why you're aiming this it me. For starters I've never ever suggested we are certainties for top four, where have you got that from? Secondly I have no idea as to the validity of this story, I just wanted to know if Wollo meant alone or transfer.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:48 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:48 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 13th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 940
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 248
vastman wrote:
No idea why you're aiming this it me. For starters I've never ever suggested we are certainties for top four, where have you got that from? Secondly I have no idea as to the validity of this story, I just wanted to know if Wollo meant alone or transfer.

vastman wrote:
Why not take Jowitt from Wakefield on loan he's better than both of those.

It looks like a throw away remark of yours has maybe been taken out of context.

The only reason I remember it was because at the time I thought what the hell do we want to do Cas any favours for.
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:53 pm
Posted by NEwildcat on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:53 pm
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,576
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 451
Location: Hartlepool
Definitely a case of someone taking a throwaway comment seriously. I think it all came from comments about Cas at Saints, somebody joked about Cas taking Jowitt on loan because they didn't think Cas had a decent full back. Why would we loan him to a rival?
Last edited by NEwildcat on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:58 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:56 pm
Posted by Jizzer on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:56 pm
Jizzer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 25th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pm
Posts: 558
If it is literally a loan - great, he needs game time and would be in the team if Grix wasn't doing so well. However after this season we need him as a replacement for Grix (maybe sooner if Grix gets injured), can understand if he's getting frustrated sat on the side lines though, he deserves a spot in the starting team.
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:07 pm
Posted by Yosemite Sam on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:07 pm
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 438
Could this be due to Powell's comments yesterday about who fills his fullback position being undecided and some people speculating about a good fullback with potential for Cas.
Personally I hope he stays with us but if he gets some game time and its on loan on a monthly basis then it can be positive for him and us.
Re: Jowitt to Cas?
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:22 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:22 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 13th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 940
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 248
He can get all the game time he wants with a championship club, the standard there is pretty high.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, BOJ042, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, JINJER, Mable_Syrup, Mick Amos 9 WTW, musson, Oddshapeball, PopTart, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Dreadnought, trin77, Trojan Horse and 222 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,684,9201,54076,5764,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
Fri 9th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM