|
Reputation Points:
18Rep Position:
9th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pmPosts:
6331Location:
Standing on the heads of Giants
|
Anybody heard owt official?
|
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
|
Posted by
vastman
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:00 pm
|
Reputation Points:
64Rep Position:
1st / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pmPosts:
27082Location:
Poodle Power!
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Anybody heard owt official?
No, but are we talking loan here?
|
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Posted by
Towns88
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:04 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
25th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pmPosts:
3599
|
You called it Friday night Vast. A few whispers over on our nutjob forum.
It would be great to have an actual full back at full back rather then a winger / a half back/ utility back.
|
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
24th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 amPosts:
1775Location:
wakefield
|
Would be odd to loan a player that would improve Cas, if you are correct Vasty and we are shoe ins for top 4, 100 % guaranteed top 4, no other team has any decent players or coaching staff then the last thing we want is to be helping out Cas.
|
|
|
Posted by
vastman
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:09 pm
|
Reputation Points:
64Rep Position:
1st / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pmPosts:
27082Location:
Poodle Power!
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Would be odd to loan a player that would improve Cas, if you are correct Vasty and we are shoe ins for top 4, 100 % guaranteed top 4, no other team has any decent players or coaching staff then the last thing we want is to be helping out Cas.
No idea why you're aiming this it me. For starters I've never ever suggested we are certainties for top four, where have you got that from? Secondly I have no idea as to the validity of this story, I just wanted to know if Wollo meant alone or transfer.
|
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
13th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
940
Joined:
Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pmPosts:
248
|
vastman wrote:
No idea why you're aiming this it me. For starters I've never ever suggested we are certainties for top four, where have you got that from? Secondly I have no idea as to the validity of this story, I just wanted to know if Wollo meant alone or transfer.
vastman wrote:
Why not take Jowitt from Wakefield on loan he's better than both of those.
It looks like a throw away remark of yours has maybe been taken out of context.
The only reason I remember it was because at the time I thought what the hell do we want to do Cas any favours for.
|
|
|
Posted by
NEwildcat
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:53 pm
|
Reputation Points:
4Rep Position:
23rd / 76,576
Quiz Score:
4
Joined:
Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pmPosts:
451Location:
Hartlepool
|
Definitely a case of someone taking a throwaway comment seriously. I think it all came from comments about Cas at Saints, somebody joked about Cas taking Jowitt on loan because they didn't think Cas had a decent full back. Why would we loan him to a rival?
Last edited by NEwildcat
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:58 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
|
Posted by
Jizzer
on Wed Feb 07, 2018 12:56 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
25th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pmPosts:
558
|
If it is literally a loan - great, he needs game time and would be in the team if Grix wasn't doing so well. However after this season we need him as a replacement for Grix (maybe sooner if Grix gets injured), can understand if he's getting frustrated sat on the side lines though, he deserves a spot in the starting team.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 438
|
Could this be due to Powell's comments yesterday about who fills his fullback position being undecided and some people speculating about a good fullback with potential for Cas.
Personally I hope he stays with us but if he gets some game time and its on loan on a monthly basis then it can be positive for him and us.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
14Rep Position:
13th / 76,576
Quiz Score:
940
Joined:
Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pmPosts:
248
|
He can get all the game time he wants with a championship club, the standard there is pretty high.
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, BOJ042, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, JINJER, Mable_Syrup, Mick Amos 9 WTW, musson, Oddshapeball, PopTart, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Dreadnought, trin77, Trojan Horse and 222 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,684,920
|1,540
|76,576
|4,559
|SET