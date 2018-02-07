WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury next

Dewsbury next
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 8:56 am
Posted by northernbloke on Wed Feb 07, 2018 8:56 am
So, next up a trip to Dewsbury. Predictions?
Last season up there we struggled massively with the conditions, bitterly cold and a gale blowing straight down the pitch off the hills, with the wind at our backs passes were going to ground and fwd. from what I saw on Sunday respecting possession is much better, we need to keep that up, maybe not throw it around as much as we did last week. On a grass pitch and heavier ground it’s going to be a very different game but with Lovell and dragon having there size and strength, on the fringes and a decent Fwds platform we should take it.
Am hoping we will win this by 2 scores at least.
Post Wed Feb 07, 2018 10:23 am
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Feb 07, 2018 10:23 am
I am hoping the pitch at Dewsbury is in a decent condition. Normally early season it is like a ploughed field. As they train on it as well as play it got a lot of use.
However, I think they have put in some 3G pitches on the car park at the side of the ground , I would expect the bulk of the training to be done on them. So it may not be too bad. Let us hope so.

