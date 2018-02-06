Well we are on the road and leaving Fortress Halliwell Jones this week, as our boys travel to the west-est of West Yarkshire.
Will the price be right this week, will we kick start our season? You decide.....
Good Luck
a) Crowd (Kirklees Stadium, Capacity 24,500):
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g)Leeds v Hull KR
Wakefield v Salford
Wigan v Hull FC
Catalans v St Helens
Castleford v Widnes
Will the price be right this week, will we kick start our season? You decide.....
Good Luck
a) Crowd (Kirklees Stadium, Capacity 24,500):
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g)Leeds v Hull KR
Wakefield v Salford
Wigan v Hull FC
Catalans v St Helens
Castleford v Widnes