Posted by Uncle Rico on Tue Feb 06, 2018 10:20 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3352
Location: Stuck in 1982
Well we are on the road and leaving Fortress Halliwell Jones this week, as our boys travel to the west-est of West Yarkshire.

Will the price be right this week, will we kick start our season? You decide.....

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Kirklees Stadium, Capacity 24,500):
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g)Leeds v Hull KR
Wakefield v Salford
Wigan v Hull FC
Catalans v St Helens
Castleford v Widnes
Posted by CW8 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 10:46 pm
CW8
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 919
a) Crowd (Kirklees Stadium, Capacity 24,500): 5,760
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 16 v 20 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): goodwin
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): goodwin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g)Leeds v Hull KR Leeds by 16
Wakefield v Salford wakey by 26
Wigan v Hull FC wigan by 1
Catalans v St Helens saints by 14
Castleford v Widnes cas by 4
Posted by Wire n Steel on Tue Feb 06, 2018 10:50 pm
Wire n Steel
Joined: Tue Jan 30, 2018 12:30 pm
Posts: 2
a) Crowd (Kirklees Stadium, Capacity 24,500): 4740
b) Score and Winning team: Huddersfield 12 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Daryl Clark
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Danny Brough
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g)Leeds v Hull KR - Leeds by 30
Wakefield v Salford - Wakefield by 16
Wigan v Hull FC - Hull by 4
Catalans v St Helens - St Helens by 16
Castleford v Widnes - Cas by 10

