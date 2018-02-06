WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A hooker on loan

A hooker on loan
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:36 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:36 pm
The Broncos have taken Jordan Johnstone on loan from Widnes for a month.
Re: A hooker on loan
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:45 pm
Anyone seen him play? Get him on the park against dewsbury, hope he can provide a bit of depth for the Fev and Toronto games
Re: A hooker on loan
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 5:27 pm
Posted by STEVEL on Tue Feb 06, 2018 5:27 pm
Getting good reports on him from my family in Widnes.....
You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!!
Re: A hooker on loan
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 8:02 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Tue Feb 06, 2018 8:02 pm
Let’s hope he can do a job for us

