And we're off!!
A great turn out let's keep the numbers up new guessers welcome and remember you can PM me with predictions in advance if you are away on your well deserved hols
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,241 (10,991-11,491)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 16 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): Goodwin
d) Time of first try: 14mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4
g)Hull FC v Huddersfield Hull FC by 26
Salford v Wigan Wigan by 28
St Helens v Castleford St Helens by 40
Hull KR v Wakefield Wakefield by 22
Widnes v Catalans Widnes 28
He's at it again, quick off the mark 'fast' Eddie tops the with charts with a decent 13 points in week 1 so gets an additional well deserved bonus 10.
Like Warrington the rest of us can console ourselves that there's always next week!! Any problems please PM me
Results
1 eddieH :23pts
2 Builth Wells Wire :12pts
3 MikeyWire, Lebron James :11pts
4 Lord Tony Smith :9pts
5 Rugby, CW8, Hatfield Town Wire, rubber duckie :8pts
6 Sir Adrian Morley, Old Man John, Johnkendal, karetaker, hot currie masila, Hicks is a God, AC Wire, Bent&Bongser :7pts
7 Moving On, scousewire, Oaksey1011, Gaz 3376, EasyWire 6pts
8 Wires71, Moving Forward, marshman777, Dean Richmond, matt6169, wire weaver, Thelonius, wire 'n' steel,
Steve51, Shazbaz, Uncle Rico :5pts
9 Matt King's cat, Longbarn Wire, Wanderer, Iv Div :4pts
10 kirtonLyndseywolf, Fatbelly, Barbed Wire, Big Dave 3, walter wizard, Alffi_7 :3pts
A great turn out let's keep the numbers up new guessers welcome and remember you can PM me with predictions in advance if you are away on your well deserved hols
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 11,241 (10,991-11,491)
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 12 v 16 Leeds
c) First try (Wire player): Goodwin
d) Time of first try: 14mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4
g)Hull FC v Huddersfield Hull FC by 26
Salford v Wigan Wigan by 28
St Helens v Castleford St Helens by 40
Hull KR v Wakefield Wakefield by 22
Widnes v Catalans Widnes 28
He's at it again, quick off the mark 'fast' Eddie tops the with charts with a decent 13 points in week 1 so gets an additional well deserved bonus 10.
Like Warrington the rest of us can console ourselves that there's always next week!! Any problems please PM me
Results
1 eddieH :23pts
2 Builth Wells Wire :12pts
3 MikeyWire, Lebron James :11pts
4 Lord Tony Smith :9pts
5 Rugby, CW8, Hatfield Town Wire, rubber duckie :8pts
6 Sir Adrian Morley, Old Man John, Johnkendal, karetaker, hot currie masila, Hicks is a God, AC Wire, Bent&Bongser :7pts
7 Moving On, scousewire, Oaksey1011, Gaz 3376, EasyWire 6pts
8 Wires71, Moving Forward, marshman777, Dean Richmond, matt6169, wire weaver, Thelonius, wire 'n' steel,
Steve51, Shazbaz, Uncle Rico :5pts
9 Matt King's cat, Longbarn Wire, Wanderer, Iv Div :4pts
10 kirtonLyndseywolf, Fatbelly, Barbed Wire, Big Dave 3, walter wizard, Alffi_7 :3pts