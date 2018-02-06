WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Website updates...

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Website updates...

Post a reply
Website updates...
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:26 pm
Posted by Jimmythecuckoo on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:26 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,576
Quiz Score: 500
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3199
Location: Peterborough
http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/index.html

Fixtures are all on along with this seasons squad list and numbers.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Father Ted, lewis9966 and 23 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,684,5681,52676,5764,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 8th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
Fri 9th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM