Did Grix land a right hook on Jewitt?

Poll runs till Wed Feb 07, 2018 1:56 pm

Yes
0
No votes
No
2
100%
 
Total votes : 2
Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 1:56 pm
Posted by WTID1873 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 1:56 pm
WTID1873
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2018 10:07 am
Posts: 27
Location: WF1
Please vote
#EastmoorDragon #Imbackbaby
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:00 pm
Posted by lampyboy on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:00 pm
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1348
Why ?
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:01 pm
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:01 pm
Wakefield No 1
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 21st / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8875
He hasn’t been charged with anything?
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:05 pm
Posted by WTID1873 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:05 pm
WTID1873
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2018 10:07 am
Posts: 27
Location: WF1
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
He hasn’t been charged with anything?


I've noticed that but something definitely happened, I saw him hit him and then rush in for seconds...

I like Grix but he 100% punched him.
#EastmoorDragon #Imbackbaby
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:16 pm
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:16 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 21st / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 918
WTID1873 wrote:
Please vote

Why draw attention to it? There's just no need.
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:22 pm
Posted by WTID1873 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:22 pm
WTID1873
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2018 10:07 am
Posts: 27
Location: WF1
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never break me.
#EastmoorDragon #Imbackbaby
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:37 pm
Posted by wakefieldwall on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:37 pm
wakefieldwall
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 555
Haven't seen a video of it. Hull KR aren't complaining. I'm going with a no.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:40 pm
Posted by NEwildcat on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:40 pm
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,576
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 448
Location: Hartlepool
The officials didn't think so, otherwise he would be facing a charge.
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:44 pm
Posted by little wayne69 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:44 pm
little wayne69
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 12th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 940
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 243
WTID1873 wrote:
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never break me.

Didn't you say something along those lines the last time you were banned for mischief making.
Re: Grix - Hull KR
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:53 pm
Posted by bren2k on Tue Feb 06, 2018 2:53 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 5th / 76,576
Quiz Score: 140
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13555
Location: Ossett
WTID1873 wrote:
Please vote


I'm on record as having no truck with binary referenda that deliver a non-binding outcome, so I'll pass.
