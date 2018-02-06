WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Hill - aka Billy No Mates

Chris Hill - aka Billy No Mates
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 11:59 am
Posted by shinymcshine on Tue Feb 06, 2018 11:59 am
Nice to read the story on the BBC Website about Chris' dash to the hospital for the birth of his daughter, but something struck me as a bit odd:

"I got there in time, she was having an assessment as I got there and she gave birth at 22:30 GMT.

"I was still in my kit because I had no clothes with me. I got home at about 03:00 GMT, had a shower and had to cut all of my strappings off my shoulders and my ankles."

Did no-one at the club drop his stuff at the hospital for him ? Did they leave his clothes on the changing room peg all weekend, or, being rugby players cut the toes off his socks & sh*t in his shoes ?

I'll just assume the article was creatively written for effect.
Re: Chris Hill - aka Billy No Mates
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:45 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:45 pm
shinymcshine wrote:

"I got there in time, she was having an assessment as I got there and she gave birth at 22:30 GMT.




Could have finished the game, ample time. ;-)
Re: Chris Hill - aka Billy No Mates
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:56 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Feb 06, 2018 4:56 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Could have finished the game, ample time. ;-)

We played better when he went off :(
