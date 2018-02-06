Thursday is looming large and the extra bit of drama is Elland Road is the venue.Last time I saw KR there was v Wigan in a cup semi I think? Close game we lost can't remember the score or the year as was quite young? Hoping it can be a little like when we played Wig at Leigh and it helps us a bit?Saying that I can see it firing Leeds up as they will want to put on a show there?Will they play at 100% with Melbourne on horizon or will they even have too against us? Different style of pack so maybe we match up a little better this time? Lots of ifs but if honest I'm expecting a loss but as always you never know when we pull out a shock and we have beaten Leeds away a few time? Should be good and a bit of nostalgia if nothing else