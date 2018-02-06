Bit earlier this week but as am still annoyed by are poor attack at the weekend am hoping for a big effort against Sheffield. Can see a few more dual reg been brought in this week
Barrow V Toronto Toronto by 50
Dewsbury V London London By 20
Fev V Toulose Fev By 10
Halifax V Seagulls fax by 18
Leigh V Batley Leigh by 24
Swinton V Rochdale Rochdale by 6
