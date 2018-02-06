WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship Week 2

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Championship Week 2

Post a reply
Championship Week 2
Post Tue Feb 06, 2018 9:01 am
Posted by hooligan27 on Tue Feb 06, 2018 9:01 am
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,572
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 426
Bit earlier this week but as am still annoyed by are poor attack at the weekend am hoping for a big effort against Sheffield. Can see a few more dual reg been brought in this week


Barrow V Toronto Toronto by 50

Dewsbury V London London By 20

Fev V Toulose Fev By 10

Halifax V Seagulls fax by 18

Leigh V Batley Leigh by 24

Swinton V Rochdale Rochdale by 6

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, Bubba, Bull Mania, faxcar, FevGrinder, hooligan27, Hudd-Shay, Justavinmysay, The Phantom Horseman and 81 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,684,2461,52076,5724,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 8th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
Fri 9th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM