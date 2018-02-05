WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Penalty count

Penalty count
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:05 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:05 pm
Hudd-Shay
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2571
Location: Shuddersfield
We didn't attend yesterday's match but reading reports it is said that at one stage the penalty count was 15-1 against Fax. Even with our poor discipline that's going some! Can anyone expand on this?
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Penalty count
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:18 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:18 pm
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10251
Location: Back in Lancashire
Hudd-Shay wrote:
We didn't attend yesterday's match but reading reports it is said that at one stage the penalty count was 15-1 against Fax. Even with our poor discipline that's going some! Can anyone expand on this?


Wow, that even beat ours against Toronto!
Re: Penalty count
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:40 pm
Posted by The Phantom Horseman on Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:40 pm
The Phantom Horseman
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 318
Hudd-Shay wrote:
We didn't attend yesterday's match but reading reports it is said that at one stage the penalty count was 15-1 against Fax. Even with our poor discipline that's going some! Can anyone expand on this?


Incorrect. The final penalty count as reported by League Express and League Weekly was 10-8 in Fev's favour.
Re: Penalty count
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:50 pm
Posted by thefaxfanman on Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:50 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1236
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
Incorrect. The final penalty count as reported by League Express and League Weekly was 10-8 in Fev's favour.


5 of our penalties being given in the final 10 minutes. evening it up
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
Re: Penalty count
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:52 pm
Posted by Rotherham Fev Fan on Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:52 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3908
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Of course.... it was the refs fault :lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Penalty count
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:02 pm
Posted by faxcar on Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:02 pm
faxcar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2638
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Of course.... it was the refs fault :lol:

No that was when Fax got a penalty for Fev being offside and Tyer booted it over on the last play to pinch it a couple of years back and the Ref had to be escorted of the field. :lol:

