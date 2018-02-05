WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Butler Fleming

Board index Super League Hull KR Butler Fleming

Post a reply
Butler Fleming
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:07 pm
Posted by easthull4 on Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:07 pm
easthull4 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jun 12, 2008 2:06 pm
Posts: 435
See post on Facebook where Butler Fleming has signed for Totonto FROM York thought he was a Rovers player on loan to them.
Is this another Rovers bad piece of business ?
Re: Butler Fleming
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:23 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:23 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 17th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 156
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10727
easthull4 wrote:
See post on Facebook where Butler Fleming has signed for Totonto FROM York thought he was a Rovers player on loan to them.
Is this another Rovers bad piece of business ?


Was he the lad with no number who scored a good try in the derby a few weeks ago? I thought the players with no numbers in that game where the ones who were on dual reg the other way around. So a York player on dual reg with you. Same as Connor Scott is a Donny play on dual reg with us.

I might be wrong though.
Re: Butler Fleming
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:52 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:52 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 21st / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6000
Location: east east hull
easthull4 wrote:
See post on Facebook where Butler Fleming has signed for Totonto FROM York thought he was a Rovers player on loan to them.
Is this another Rovers bad piece of business ?

He signed a one year deal with York but Toronto offered him a full time deal York got a fee he was never on loan
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, DABHAND, Marcus's Bicycle, moxi1, SirStan, StanTheMan6, The Ghost of '99 and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,684,1551,60476,5574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 8th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
Fri 9th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WAKEFIELD
v
SALFORD
Sat 10th Feb 08:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HULL FC
Sat 10th Feb 17:00
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
ST. HELENS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 11th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM