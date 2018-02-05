Reputation Points: 9 Rep Position: 17th / 76,557 Quiz Score: 156 Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm Posts: 10727
easthull4 wrote:
See post on Facebook where Butler Fleming has signed for Totonto FROM York thought he was a Rovers player on loan to them. Is this another Rovers bad piece of business ?
Was he the lad with no number who scored a good try in the derby a few weeks ago? I thought the players with no numbers in that game where the ones who were on dual reg the other way around. So a York player on dual reg with you. Same as Connor Scott is a Donny play on dual reg with us.
