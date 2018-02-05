WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty English

Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 7:23 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Mon Feb 05, 2018 7:23 pm
Peter Smith from YEP tweeted Matty has joined Dewsbury on a season long loan.

No news from the Gians on this.

Hope he gets a lot of game time for his development.

Went really well in pre season for us. Surely he is infront of Colton Roche in the pecking order?

No dual reg for us now this year that is for sure.

