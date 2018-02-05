WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BullBuilder Quiz Night

Mon Feb 05, 2018 6:09 pm
BullBuilder
Quiz Night Getting Better

Prizes now include an England 2017 World Cup Shirt, signed by England Players.

Join us on Wednesday 21st February at our Big Quiz of the Year. Some of the other prizes include bottles of wine, thanks to Paul Issac of The Royal at Low Moor BD12 0RR. Use of a Hospitality Box (up to 12 people) on a game day, this will include sandwiches and some drinks, thanks to the Bulls.

The Quiz Night will take place at 7pm in the Southbank at Odsal Stadium. Single tickets are available for £5 or a team of 4-6 for £20. Tickets can be bought at the club shop or online at http://bullbuilder.nutickets.com . Alternatively you can contact David Lowdell on 07854 259103.

Fans are invited to pit their wits against celebrity teams including past and current players, coaching staff, management and media. 12 rounds of questions will be held with celebrity interviews with Bulls star Sam Hallas acting as quizmaster and master of ceremonies.

A pie and peas supper is available along with a raffle, games, awards presentations and a fabulous team prize for the winners of the quiz. Questions will cover subjects as wide ranging as sport, science, music, history, food and drink and TV and entertainment.

BullBuilder will also be presenting some Awards on the night to Academy Players this will include the "Paul Fisher - Outstanding Achievement Award".

To find out more about BullBuilder and how to join for as little as £10 a year please visit www.Bullbuilder.co.uk and to find out more about the excellent work that The Bradford Bulls Foundation does, please visit www.bullsfoundation.org
Mon Feb 05, 2018 6:59 pm
roger daly
I've never been to one of these quiz nights. Who goes from on here, anyone fancy getting a team together
Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:49 pm
Bullseye
I'll be there Rodge. Think a few others too.
