I write this to share a fun fact rather than adopt a position as a member of the grammar police.
In recent days I've seen both on here and social media people writing "recon". Whilst I can stab a guess at what they mean it did frustrate me a little that they maybe don't use the spell checker (incorrectly spelt words on here are underlined in red in the draft version) and how dare I say slang/phonetic spelling takes over. Out of curiosity I did a quick internet search to see if "recon" actually was a word. Indeed it is and quite an interesting explanation as well.
If you are easily amused I suggest you look at the top few search results that pop up when you try "recon".
