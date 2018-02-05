WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly Vs Cougars

Mon Feb 05, 2018 3:51 pm
Last friendly coming up. Apparently Kear has pretty much decided 13 of the 17 for the York match, injuries permitting. A last chance this weekend to get up to speed before the real thing.

I'll be hoping to see us attack more fluently this time around. Arguably Keighley are the weakest opposition we've come up against in our friendlies. It'll be interesting to see who gets a run at halfback with our first choices still coming back from injury.
Mon Feb 05, 2018 4:47 pm
Hopefully the likes of Bustin and Milton can get some game time, haven't really seen or heard much from them so far.
Mon Feb 05, 2018 4:51 pm
Milton's been in rehab from a knee injury apparently. I'm sure I read somewhere he was going to get a run out in this game.
Mon Feb 05, 2018 5:04 pm
13 out of 7 should play big minutes in their intended positions for me then. 50 at least.
Mon Feb 05, 2018 7:56 pm
I wonder which 4 spots are still up for grabs and whos in contention
Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:08 pm
I think with what he has said and as we have no league game week after I wouldn't be surprised to see neither Chisholm or Keyes until 2nd league first weekend in March
Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:53 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
I think with what he has said and as we have no league game week after I wouldn't be surprised to see neither Chisholm or Keyes until 2nd league first weekend in March


Interesting to see what Kear will go for. IF both are injured, personally i'd like to see either Butterworth or Milnes get one of the HB spots as they are natural HBs. Butterworth certainly didn't look out of place against Fax last season. We need at least one natural HB there, whatever their age. Playing an FB//LF combination doesn't work IMO
Mon Feb 05, 2018 8:58 pm
A loose forward is playing at loose forward this week

