Last friendly coming up. Apparently Kear has pretty much decided 13 of the 17 for the York match, injuries permitting. A last chance this weekend to get up to speed before the real thing.
I'll be hoping to see us attack more fluently this time around. Arguably Keighley are the weakest opposition we've come up against in our friendlies. It'll be interesting to see who gets a run at halfback with our first choices still coming back from injury.
I'll be hoping to see us attack more fluently this time around. Arguably Keighley are the weakest opposition we've come up against in our friendlies. It'll be interesting to see who gets a run at halfback with our first choices still coming back from injury.