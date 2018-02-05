|
Now I know not a great deal is being said at the moment regarding our stadium whether it be Belle Vue or Newmarket.
I do recall the debate regarding lack of parking around Belle Vue.
Prior the gig on Saturday, we spent most of the day walking around Valencia, and saw their stadium.
It is in a fairly built up part of the city, and not too far away from the centre.
What I did notice when I was walking around the stadium was that there was no actual car park on or above ground level.
As a stadium holding close to 50,000, I would have thought they would need a car park, and one much bigger than a stadium holding 10,000.
All I can think here laws for stadiums are different overseas, or that they have one under ground
Are there actually laws surrounding the parking at Sports stadiums in the UK?
I know there are regulations surrounding parking and access for disability but i wasn't aware of any laws for the amount of parking spaces to a venue, what is the regulation in this country?
It's a European thing, they love their underground parking.
When you go to Perpignan, the main city centre parking is underneath the main square and up near the station, both underground.
The must be massively expensive to construct but, a great idea.
Not sure about regulations etc Wildcat26 regarding parking spaces. If I did read that on here, maybe someone could enlighten me.
Just seen.to recall a post on here saying that for stadiums over a certain amount you need a minimum of so many spaces. Would think over a certain capacity that number would increase.
That was my thoughts too Wrencat. Yes a great idea, but would imagine very costly and difficult to pull off
You don't have to have car parking for stadium
Up the Trin
Was at Old Trafford on Saturday, if it wasn’t for local industrial units cashing in on match days god knows where the 75,000 would park.
The parking for Langtree park, JJB, Halliwell jones, isn't their official parking and strictly speaking your not supposed to park there unless your a patron at the retail park/Tescos, so I might not convinced modern stadia "HAS" to have parking by some regulation that is imposed.
Quite often when a new commercial build goes in for planning permission they like to reduce the car parking in an effort to promote public transport, cycling, walking, car sharing etc. to cut pollution and traffic problems. Be difficult for them to square that with refusing planning due to a lack of car parking.
