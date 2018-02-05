WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Car Parking

Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 2:11 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 672
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1873
Now I know not a great deal is being said at the moment regarding our stadium whether it be Belle Vue or Newmarket.

I do recall the debate regarding lack of parking around Belle Vue.

Prior the gig on Saturday, we spent most of the day walking around Valencia, and saw their stadium.

It is in a fairly built up part of the city, and not too far away from the centre.

What I did notice when I was walking around the stadium was that there was no actual car park on or above ground level.

As a stadium holding close to 50,000, I would have thought they would need a car park, and one much bigger than a stadium holding 10,000.

All I can think here laws for stadiums are different overseas, or that they have one under ground
Re: Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 2:21 pm
Wildcat26
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 20th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 742
Location: Wakefield
Are there actually laws surrounding the parking at Sports stadiums in the UK?

I know there are regulations surrounding parking and access for disability but i wasn't aware of any laws for the amount of parking spaces to a venue, what is the regulation in this country?
Re: Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 2:47 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 10th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8907
It's a European thing, they love their underground parking.
When you go to Perpignan, the main city centre parking is underneath the main square and up near the station, both underground.
The must be massively expensive to construct but, a great idea.
Re: Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 3:10 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 672
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1873
Not sure about regulations etc Wildcat26 regarding parking spaces. If I did read that on here, maybe someone could enlighten me.

Just seen.to recall a post on here saying that for stadiums over a certain amount you need a minimum of so many spaces. Would think over a certain capacity that number would increase.

That was my thoughts too Wrencat. Yes a great idea, but would imagine very costly and difficult to pull off
Re: Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 3:34 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 20th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1996
You don't have to have car parking for stadium

Re: Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 5:01 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 18th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3367
Was at Old Trafford on Saturday, if it wasn’t for local industrial units cashing in on match days god knows where the 75,000 would park.
Re: Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:37 pm
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Reputation Points: 17
Rep Position: 9th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1292
Big lads mate wrote:
Was at Old Trafford on Saturday, if it wasn’t for local industrial units cashing in on match days god knows where the 75,000 would park.


The parking for Langtree park, JJB, Halliwell jones, isn't their official parking and strictly speaking your not supposed to park there unless your a patron at the retail park/Tescos, so I might not convinced modern stadia "HAS" to have parking by some regulation that is imposed.
Re: Car Parking
Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:09 pm
sandcat20
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 514
Location: On the therapist's couch
Quite often when a new commercial build goes in for planning permission they like to reduce the car parking in an effort to promote public transport, cycling, walking, car sharing etc. to cut pollution and traffic problems. Be difficult for them to square that with refusing planning due to a lack of car parking.
