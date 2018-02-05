WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 12:37 pm
Fordy
It seems that despite being too good for Leigh in last year's "Million Pound Game" Clueless Catalans are going to find themselves in a battle again. Woeful Widnes proved way too strong for shambolic Stephen MacNamara's dopey Dragons side.

Is this the beginning of the end for jackass Jean's pretend persona???
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 12:54 pm
RoyBoy29
He wont reply yet, he is too busy thrapping one out at the Toronto result
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 3:35 pm
Sadfish
They have really hit a bad patch the dragons, and you have to look at the coaching to see where the problem is, the team are mid table on paper, one of the problems of course when you fail to deliver year on year is that the better players won't come to play for you even if you are living in the sunshine.
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 3:55 pm
Bullseye
Catalans have become the Gold Coast of SL. Somewhere players go to take a break in the sunshine, safely away from competing seriously with the opposition.

The whole setup there seems far too loose. No discipline. The days when they were a serious team under Robinson are long gone.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 4:22 pm
Clearwing
A team not far from being in trouble, IMO.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 5:01 pm
Madderzahatter
SM must give a great interview because I wouldn't want him anywhere near my club.
'There's only one code of rugby.'
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 5:06 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
This thread is a bit harsh on Catalans and Steve McNamara. Whilst they lost their opening fixture, so did 5 other clubs. Remember Catalans finished 10th in the regular season and won 4 games in the middle 8’s plus the million pound game. I wouldn’t say they’re relegated just yet.
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 5:12 pm
wrencat1873
Madderzahatter wrote:
SM must give a great interview because I wouldn't want him anywhere near my club.


It was always a source of great embarrassment that our National coach went to Aus as an assistant !!
Nuff said.

Letting Inu (probably their best player last season) go to Widnes and Horo to Trinity seems like 2 errors in judgement already.
Getting rid of Bird should have been his first move, a class player who no longer seems interested in playing RL and seems happy giving penalties and serving suspensions, what a waste.
Bird is capable of being a top SL player but just doesnt seem to want to play RL anymore
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 5:15 pm
Salford red all over
On the plus side Chorley boy goes into hiding for a week so it's a win win :lol:
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)
Re: Catalans Dragons
Mon Feb 05, 2018 5:18 pm
RoyBoy29
Salford red all over wrote:
On the plus side Chorley boy goes into hiding for a week so it's a win win :lol:



He was out this morning, but nothing on the Catalan superstars
