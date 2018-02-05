|
It seems that despite being too good for Leigh in last year's "Million Pound Game" Clueless Catalans are going to find themselves in a battle again. Woeful Widnes proved way too strong for shambolic Stephen MacNamara's dopey Dragons side.
Is this the beginning of the end for jackass Jean's pretend persona???
He wont reply yet, he is too busy thrapping one out at the Toronto result
They have really hit a bad patch the dragons, and you have to look at the coaching to see where the problem is, the team are mid table on paper, one of the problems of course when you fail to deliver year on year is that the better players won't come to play for you even if you are living in the sunshine.
Catalans have become the Gold Coast of SL. Somewhere players go to take a break in the sunshine, safely away from competing seriously with the opposition.
The whole setup there seems far too loose. No discipline. The days when they were a serious team under Robinson are long gone.
A team not far from being in trouble, IMO.
|
SM must give a great interview because I wouldn't want him anywhere near my club.
|
This thread is a bit harsh on Catalans and Steve McNamara. Whilst they lost their opening fixture, so did 5 other clubs. Remember Catalans finished 10th in the regular season and won 4 games in the middle 8’s plus the million pound game. I wouldn’t say they’re relegated just yet.
Madderzahatter wrote:
SM must give a great interview because I wouldn't want him anywhere near my club.
It was always a source of great embarrassment that our National coach went to Aus as an assistant !!
Nuff said.
Letting Inu (probably their best player last season) go to Widnes and Horo to Trinity seems like 2 errors in judgement already.
Getting rid of Bird should have been his first move, a class player who no longer seems interested in playing RL and seems happy giving penalties and serving suspensions, what a waste.
Bird is capable of being a top SL player but just doesnt seem to want to play RL anymore
On the plus side Chorley boy goes into hiding for a week so it's a win win
Salford red all over wrote:
On the plus side Chorley boy goes into hiding for a week so it's a win win
He was out this morning, but nothing on the Catalan superstars
