I had the fortune (debatable) of winning a couple of tickets for the Rovers last weekend as they played Bristol Rovers. Although it confirmed that football aint for me (the final straw for me was Rovers fans shouting that a player should "get in the box then go down") it was interesting to see the other match day stuff going on.
There was someone on the pitch all the way up to the build up orchestrating events, they had the typical dancing tweens that no one was really watching, introduced the mascots and chatted with them before the game, played a few games etc. At half time there was a competition, whoever threw a paper airplane furthest won two flights to Faro (i took part in this...came last in the final). None of it was ground breaking stuff but just meant things were happening and for many of the rovers fans around us it was the only time they stopped moaning.
I thought I'd seen a news story about what other match day stuff was going on at the Dons for 2018 but can't seem to find it now; but would surely some of these simple things could be done just as easily at our games.
(also an aside, there is no reason why they have the whole stadium open for the Rovers games either...I could have sat anywhere on my row and the stand we sit in looked no fuller than it does on our games days)
