Game Day Stuff (apart from the game)
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:37 am
Posted by Jemmo on Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:37 am
I had the fortune (debatable) of winning a couple of tickets for the Rovers last weekend as they played Bristol Rovers. Although it confirmed that football aint for me (the final straw for me was Rovers fans shouting that a player should "get in the box then go down") it was interesting to see the other match day stuff going on.

There was someone on the pitch all the way up to the build up orchestrating events, they had the typical dancing tweens that no one was really watching, introduced the mascots and chatted with them before the game, played a few games etc. At half time there was a competition, whoever threw a paper airplane furthest won two flights to Faro (i took part in this...came last in the final). None of it was ground breaking stuff but just meant things were happening and for many of the rovers fans around us it was the only time they stopped moaning.

I thought I'd seen a news story about what other match day stuff was going on at the Dons for 2018 but can't seem to find it now; but would surely some of these simple things could be done just as easily at our games.

(also an aside, there is no reason why they have the whole stadium open for the Rovers games either...I could have sat anywhere on my row and the stand we sit in looked no fuller than it does on our games days)
Re: Game Day Stuff (apart from the game)
Post Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:46 am
Posted by Jemmo on Mon Feb 05, 2018 10:46 am
Found it...it was on the facebook page:

Join the Dons for our Big Family Day Out as we open up our new season against the Coventry Bears.

Experience a family day out like never before with our new family zone with activities including facepainting, sports skills tests, an animal roadshow, chance to take the players on at Rugby League Live on Playstations, practice your rugby skills with our tackle bags and much, much more with live music and food and drink available to buy inside the ground...all this plus live Rugby League!

All children attending will receive a free gift!

https://www.facebook.com/doncasterrugbyleague/

