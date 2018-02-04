I know it's the first game today but what a shambollic performance, it was dire the same old clueless rubbish like the end of last season.
Until we change the coaching staff don't expect anything else, it's totally beyond the current coach and his staff to motivate, direct and manage the team, very clear from today's game!
When will Mr Beaumont see what we all see and make the necessary changes for his own and the good of the loyal fans of Leigh, sorry it's not the players but as I said last year it all points to the coach, please, please put the guy out of his misery before it's too late like last season!
