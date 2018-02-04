Will S 9 bravery and commitment first class.
Heaton 6
Tyrer 3
Woody 7 underused in the team
Hitch 6
Ben j 3
Scott 5
Morris 7
Ben k 6
Flem 6..more aggression
Grix 6 .....better at no 7
Barber 7
Fairb 4 ......not a loose forward
Foster 8 ...he's a yes vote.
Douglas 7.. Reminds me of Jim Gannon.
Moore 8 got us going forward
Maher 6 ...more aggression .
Mom Ridyard but Sharpy for us.
The scores say what went wrong.
