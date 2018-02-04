Canâ€™t help a wry smile to see his team get their butts kicked by Widnes this afternoon. Worst coach in super league by a country mile. How he managed a three year gig down there beggars belief. What had he ever done to deserve that? I have never forgiven him for taking us to court and trying to screw us over.
Ladies and gentlemen I give you the first managerial casualty of the season............. or at least I hope so
