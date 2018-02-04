WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Macnamara

Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:05 pm
Posted by brettoncat on Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:05 pm
brettoncat User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 30, 2007 10:33 am
Posts: 324
Location: In a chemically enduced utopia
Canâ€™t help a wry smile to see his team get their butts kicked by Widnes this afternoon. Worst coach in super league by a country mile. How he managed a three year gig down there beggars belief. What had he ever done to deserve that? I have never forgiven him for taking us to court and trying to screw us over.


Ladies and gentlemen I give you the first managerial casualty of the season............. or at least I hope so
Re: Macnamara
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:47 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:47 pm
PopTart User avatar
Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 536
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9801
Location: wakefield
I'm assuming he took us to court because we owed him money like we did a lot of players at that time?
What did he do to screw us over?
Re: Macnamara
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:57 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:57 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 12th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 632
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5360
Location: Over there
No views on him as a man or coach, but the Widnes result was a surprise, no doubt. They can tolerate a few away losses provided they win the home games. That'll be the better test, but isn't it Saints next? Their chairman will get twitchy if there are a few 40 point thumpings early doors.
Re: Macnamara
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:54 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:54 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 17th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10796
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
A coach in the same vein as Agar. Seems to know his stuff but can't for the life of them put it into practice or get the best out of the players at their disposal. He won't last long.
Re: Macnamara
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:02 pm
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Sun Feb 04, 2018 9:02 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 20th / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8871
Looking at the team sheets it should have been a hammering the other way!! Massive penalty count against them, how could they be so bad??
Re: Macnamara
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:08 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Sun Feb 04, 2018 10:08 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Reputation Points: 27
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,557
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4370
Khlav Kalash wrote:
A coach in the same vein as Agar. Seems to know his stuff but can't for the life of them put it into practice or get the best out of the players at their disposal. He won't last long.

Like Agar he must interview very well to get the gigs he's had. Both are Assistant material at best imo.

I know Catalans don't travel well, especially at this time of the year but there's no way that team should be getting spanked by that much by that Widnes team. well done to them though.

