Championship London Broncos Barrow game positives negatives

Barrow game positives negatives
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:33 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Feb 04, 2018 6:33 pm
Not a lot of negatives to be honest.
But on the positives, the squad look lean and fit,dragon notably looks to have lost a few pounds. Api was not meant missed, meadows played very well in his place, Sid made an impact when he was on the park and his defence was solid, Lovell looks pretty good as well. fitness has obviously been a focus in pre season and Tackle technique has improved massively.

Negatives! Barrow really did try to slow the PTB down, but rather than just trying to place the foot and stand up we allowed em to succeed, plant a foot make the effort and then the ref has no choice but too blow. Dixon could easily have been sent off for retaliation. So really just a little bit of temperament.

Shame we let em in for a second try, but overall a good performance, hope we can back up away next week and then against Fev. It’s nice to be back watching the best game on earth
Re: Barrow game positives negatives
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:28 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Sun Feb 04, 2018 7:28 pm
Meadows played well, as did the young hooker when he came on. Batty did some good stuff in a long stint.

Barrow were poor to be fair. Slowed the second half down.

Be interesting to see how we go in a struggle game. We threw it left to right right to left today in the dry fast conditions. Lets se how we fair when playing one out in the rain and mud up north

50 plus points can't complain
Mac out!
Re: Barrow game positives negatives
Post Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:23 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Feb 04, 2018 8:23 pm
Compared to the start we had last season this was good. We respected possession, apart from a couple of times we built pressure rather than thinking we had to score anytime we got close to the line.
How they will go up in West Yorks next weekend is a different matter, but that’s another game

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, dredgie, jbuzza, northernbloke and 75 guests

