Not a lot of negatives to be honest.
But on the positives, the squad look lean and fit,dragon notably looks to have lost a few pounds. Api was not meant missed, meadows played very well in his place, Sid made an impact when he was on the park and his defence was solid, Lovell looks pretty good as well. fitness has obviously been a focus in pre season and Tackle technique has improved massively.
Negatives! Barrow really did try to slow the PTB down, but rather than just trying to place the foot and stand up we allowed em to succeed, plant a foot make the effort and then the ref has no choice but too blow. Dixon could easily have been sent off for retaliation. So really just a little bit of temperament.
Shame we let em in for a second try, but overall a good performance, hope we can back up away next week and then against Fev. It’s nice to be back watching the best game on earth
But on the positives, the squad look lean and fit,dragon notably looks to have lost a few pounds. Api was not meant missed, meadows played very well in his place, Sid made an impact when he was on the park and his defence was solid, Lovell looks pretty good as well. fitness has obviously been a focus in pre season and Tackle technique has improved massively.
Negatives! Barrow really did try to slow the PTB down, but rather than just trying to place the foot and stand up we allowed em to succeed, plant a foot make the effort and then the ref has no choice but too blow. Dixon could easily have been sent off for retaliation. So really just a little bit of temperament.
Shame we let em in for a second try, but overall a good performance, hope we can back up away next week and then against Fev. It’s nice to be back watching the best game on earth