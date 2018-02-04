WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 2

Posted by FoxyRhino on Sun Feb 04, 2018 5:45 pm
This week's results

Week 1
Warrington 12 Leeds 16 - Leeds by 4
Hull FC 38 Huddersfield 12 - Hull FC by 26
Salford 12 Wigan 40 - Wigan by 28
St Helens 46 Castleford 6 - St Helens by 40
Hull KR 6 Wakefield 28 Wakefield by 22
Widnes 40 Catalans 12 - WIdnes by 28

This week's scores (and the current table). If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

8 Wardy67 (Predictor of the week)
7 Leedsnsouths
6 Carisma HFC, FoxyRhino, Rhinos69, Steamy
5 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Dave1612, Elperronegro, Frosties, Jamie101, John Boy 13, PrinterThe, Rhino-Mark, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, Tigertot, Xykojen
4 Biff Tannen, CuppaBrew, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Highbury Rhino, Josh-jackson, LJ54,Loiner81, Rodhutch , Southstander.com, Sportyguy81, Taxi4stevesmith
3 Rotherhamrhino
2 Deanos Rhinos

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Huddersfield (HUD) v Warrington (WAR)
Leeds (LEE) v Hull KR (HKR)
Wakefield (WAK) v Salford (SAL)
Catalas (CAT) v St Helens (STH)
Wigan (WIG) v Hull FC (HFC)
Castleford (CAS) v Widnes (WID)

Good luck

